Colleyville Heritage rallies in OT, Grapevine downs Legacy, 4-6A continues to shine

Colleyville Heritage’s Ashley York (7) and Burleson’s Lennon Porter (2) go for the ball during the second half of the 5A Region 1 area round girls soccer playoffs played on March 30 2021, at Cravens Field in Arlington, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Colleyville Heritage 4, Burleson 3 OT

Freshman Allie Love’s goal in the 98th minute sent the Panthers past the Elks in a Class 5A Region 1 area championship on Tuesday at Arlington Lamar HS.

Heritage (19-5-3) will face Burleson Centennial (20-3-1), a 4-2 winner vs. Aledo, in the regional quarterfinals.

The Panthers got off to a slow start when the Elks (15-8-2) scored the game’s first two goals to take a 2-0 lead with 14 minutes left in the first half.

Maycie Massingill picked up a nice through ball from a teammate and out-ran a CHHS defender before scooting the ball past a diving goal keeper in the seventh minute.

Then during a Tatum Winn corner attempt, Massingill just beat the keeper before the side referee ruled that the ball crossed the goal line in the 26th minute.

But the Panthers got a much-needed score from Ryleigh Adams just before intermission.

Burleson goalie Peyton Roberts and CHHS goalie Juliana Grider made some terrific saves the entire match. Then the Elks led 3-1 when freshman Kendall Carlock booted a 30-yarder into the top right corner with 12 minutes remaining.

It was still more than enough time for Colleyville Heritage to make a comeback.

Five minutes later and Karalie Morrison’s goal cut it to 3-2. Then the speedster Love split two defenders, got the ball by a diving Grider and hit the easy wide open net to tie the game with 1:52 on the clock.

After a scoreless first overtime, Gabi Gipson, who assisted on Love’s first goal, found Love again beating a defender before she booted in the game winner.

Grapevine 7, Mansfield Legacy 2

The Mustangs scored the final three goals to pull away from the Broncos, state runner-up in 2019, during a Class 5A Region 1 area championship Tuesday at Lamar HS.

Grapevine (21-2-2) clinches a spot in the regional quarterfinal round for the sixth straight season (excluding 2020) and will play Wichita Falls Rider (16-2-1), a 3-2 winner over Mansfield Timberview.

Naomi Jeter got a nice corner kick and headed in the first goal in the 15th minute. Kyleigh Rhodes got a rebound and booted in the second goal in the 19th minute.

Freshman Caroline Martin kicked in a lefty goal to give Grapevine a 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Camryn Gonzales scored for Legacy (13-5-4) with nine minutes before intermission, but less than a minute later Martin found the net for her second goal.

Legacy cut the lead to 4-2 when Katelyn Veale booted a free kick from 45 yards out that found the top of Priscilla Perez’s head and into the goal just before the break.

Grapevine would score the final three goals with less than 20 minutes left in the game, which included two scores from Theresa McCullough.

District 4-6A keeps rolling

All four playoff teams from 4-6A have clinched a spot in the Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinals.

Southlake Carroll, the third seed, shut down Odessa Permian 5-0.

Hanna Khan scored in the 10th minute on a Morgan Quillen assist. The duo reversed it with Quillen scoring two minutes later. Alexis Wegner followed up a Quillen shot attempt to give Carroll a 3-0 lead in the 20th minute.

Khan added her second with 22 minutes left in the game. Quillen capped the scoring when she converted a PK.

Eaton, No. 2, also posted the shutout, 3-0 over EP Franklin.

Carroll (11-5-6), the defending 6A champion, will play first time regional quarterfinalist Eaton (8-7-8) at 7:30 pm Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium.

On to round three!!!



This amazing group put together yet another solid game for a 3-0 victory over El Paso Franklin!!!



Not only do wins keep coming, but the soccer is looking good!@Gosset41 @LethalSoccer @EatonHighSchool @NISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/DV7ugFkGhM — Lady Eagles Soccer (@EHS_LadyEagles) March 30, 2021

In the other quarterfinal, district champ Byron Nelson (15-1-2) will play fourth seeded Keller (8-8-5).

Byron Nelson beat EP Eastlake 4-0. Keller beat San Angelo Central 1-0.

Keller is the only team to give Byron a loss, 2-1. Byron won the second game, 1-0.

Round 2 Keller 1 San Angelo 0...goal scored by @katburnell8 pic.twitter.com/4JlZJA3XzM — Keller Girls Soccer (@khgirlssoccer) March 31, 2021

Area Champions and moving on to the next round! Congratulations @BNHSGSoccer pic.twitter.com/xDBFQnRliC — NISD Athletics (@NISDAthletics) March 30, 2021