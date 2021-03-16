PHOTOS: Southlake Carroll beats Keller in boys soccer contest

High School Sports
PHOTOS: Argyle Eagles capture Class 4A state title over Huffman Hargrave
March 13, 2021 05:20 PM
High School Sports
PHOTOS: Mansfield Legacy vs. Arlington Martin in baseball tournament
March 13, 2021 12:10 PM
High School Sports
PHOTOS: Fort Worth Christian falls to The Woodlands Christian in TAPPS final
March 13, 2021 11:37 AM
High School Sports
PHOTOS: FW Southwest Christian wins second straight TAPPS state championship
March 13, 2021 12:44 AM
High School Sports
PHOTOS: Dallas Kimball falls in OT to Beaumont United
March 13, 2021 12:23 AM