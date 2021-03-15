High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school girls soccer player of the week

Vote for Dallas Fort Worth area high school soccer player of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Savannah Harvey, Weatherford
Addy Welch, Mansfield
Trinity Doom, Birdville
Raegan Sharer, Byron Nelson
Olivia Yeoman, Burl Centennial
