Argyle shuts down Huffman Hargrave from start to finish to win Class 4A championship

The Argyle Eagles celebrate a 49-30 win over Huffman Hargrave in the 4A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram).

Argyle led for more than 29 minutes and held Huffman Hargrave to 28% shooting as the Eagles won the UIL Class 4A state championship, 49-30, on Saturday at the Alamodome.

The Eagles (31-1), ranked No. 3 in the state rankings, won their second title in program history, first since 2012.

Hargrave was making its first appearance. The Falcons wrap up the season 31-2.

“It’s something you dream about for a long time. I wasn’t able to do it as a player, but I’ve been down here a few times as a coach,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “To go and win it, it’s special. Being able to play on the last Saturday for a state championship, it’s memories I’ll never forget.”

Skylar McCurry, who was voted MVP with 12 points, hit three triples in the first half and led all scorers with nine points. His first three-pointer gave Argyle a 7-2 lead midway through the opening period.

Skylar McCurry recieves the MVP plaque after Argyle beats Huffman Hargrave 49-30 in the 4A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

The Argyle Eagles run onto the court in celebration of a 49-30 win over Huffman Hargrave in the 4A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Hargrave cut it to 7-5 on a Grey Soileau trey, but Argyle would answer with a 12-0 run to close out the frame with a 19-5 lead. The Falcons went scoreless in the final 3 1/2 minutes, missing two attempts and committing four turnovers. Slate McMellian got a layup off an Argyle steal and McCurry hit back-to-back threes, the latter just beating the buzzer that gave the Eagles a 14-point advantage.

Hargave scored the first five points of the second to pull within single digits, but the Eagles responded with the next six, including layups by Grey Goodson and Eli Valentino to increase the lead to 25-10 with 4:12 to go before half. The Falcons cut it to 10 before Argyle took a 26-15 lead into the break.

The Falcons got as close as seven at 28-21 following a Jacob Harvey layup with 3:36 left in the third quarter, the closest they had been since the 1:28 mark of the first quarter.

during the 4A state final between Argyle and Huffman Hargrave at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Argyle went on to win 49-30. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

The Argyle Eagles pose for a group photo after a 49-30 win over Huffman Hargrave in the 4A state final at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

But Argyle held the Falcons to nine points the rest of the way.

McCurry hit his fourth triple to make it 32-21 with 1:20 left in the third quarter. They took that lead into the final period. Hargrave never got back within single digits with the closest margin at 11 twice early in the fourth.

“He was huge and that was a big shot at a great time,” Perkins said “We started off so well and I started to coach and it got worse. We let them go again and it got better. Skylar has done that all year long, hitting big shots at big times. Anytime a team makes a run at us, the ball goes into his hands. He makes big shots all the time.”

Argyle’s largest lead came at 49-29 with 1:19 to go after a pair of free throws by Hutch Burns. The Eagles shot 18 of 35 from the field (51.4%) and out-rebounded the Falcons 29-19. Nate Atwood finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Valentino chipped in 10 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

Eli Valentino (23) drives down an open lane for a layup during the 4A state final between Argyle and Huffman Hargrave at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Argyle went on to win 49-30. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Blake Petter (13) and the Eagles celebrate a three at the end of the 1st during the 4A state final between Argyle and Huffman Hargrave at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas, on March 13, 2021. Argyle went on to win 49-30. (Photo by Matt Smith. Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Harvey led Hargrave with 12 points. The Falcons shot 10 of 36 from the field (27.8%) and 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.

“The team is ready to play every night,” Perkins said. “We’ve been behind in the fourth quarter twice all year long. That’s it. It takes a lot of strength and courage to get here and to play at the best of our ability.

“We have 16 guys that get after it.”