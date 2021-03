High School Sports Fort Worth Southwest Christian’s Arieona Rosborough scores 2 of her 22 on a put back against Fort Worth Christian March 06, 2021 01:27 AM

Arieona Rosborough of Ft. Worth Southwest Christian drives and puts back her own miss for 2 of her game-high 22 points in a 51-35 win over Ft. Worth Christian in a TAPPS 5A Regional on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Grace Preparatory Academy in Arlington.