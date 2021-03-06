Mansfield Summit’s playoff run falls a win short of state berth to 6th-ranked Amarillo

Mansfield Summit’s Channon Hall scores 2 of his team-high 12 points during the 5A Region 1 final vs. Amarillo on Friday March 6, 2021 at Midwestern State. Courtesy

Amarillo’s size, which included 6-foot-11 junior center Cade Hornecker, eventually wore Mansfield Summit down in the second half as the Sandies ended the Jaguars’ playoff run, 60-51, in the Class 5A Region 1 championship Friday night at Midwestern State University.

Summit (25-6) was in the regional final for the first time since 2007 and looking for its first state appearance. Amarillo (25-3) is headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014 and will face No. 10 Dallas Kimball, which rallied to beat No. 1 Lancaster in overtime.

“Excited for our kids and what they did for our program,” Summit coach Emund Prichett said. “We knew this game was going to be a dog fight and whoever made the most shots and most plays was going to win.”

The Jaguars, No. 13 in 5A, were able to stick with the No. 6 Sandies in the first half and even had the lead at the end of the first and second quarters by forcing turnovers and knocking down threes.

Trailing 7-3 in the opening period, Summit led 12-10 at the end of the quarter on two-point field goals by Maxwell Jones, Richard Lemboye and Channon Hall, and a three by Kamal Kennedy.

Amarillo and Summit traded baskets to start the second quarter, but Kennedy hit his second three-pointer in the half to give the Jags a 20-17 lead with 3:38 left.

Hall completed a three-point play and Summit was ahead 23-17.

Kennedy hit his third three for a 26-19 lead with 1:55 left in the quarter, but the Sandies closed to within 27-24 at the break. Hornecker made a layup and Owen Boyett drilled a three.

Amarillo’s size and defense shut down Summit in the third quarter.

The Sandies outscored the Jags 12-5 in the third. They tied the game at 27 and again at 30 before taking a 32-30 lead on a Damonze Woods put-back, a lead they would never give up.

“They had a good game plan. It was two good teams and the better team won tonight,” Prichett said.

Amarillo led 36-32 after three quarters.

The lead grew to 43-37 with 5:55 left in the fourth on a steal and pair of free throws by Brendan Hausen and the Sandies continued to draw fouls and make free throws down the stretch.

Amarillo held Summit to 7 of 23 shooting from downtown, and just 3 of 13 after the break. The Sandies were plus-six from the charity stripe and out-rebounded the Jags 30-16.

Hornecker finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Amarillo. Woods chipped in eight points and 12 boards. Chris Dees led all scorers with 17 points.

Summit was led by Hall’s 12 points. Kennedy added nine. Hall also had four assists and four steals.

Hall is one of three seniors on the team (Derrick Onyeador, Teleon Brown).

“Their resiliency is why we’re here,” said Prichett. “Hats off to them for their hard work and dedication. I hope they remember this feeling and it gives them some hunger to come back.

“This senior group was my first group. This is my fourth year at Summit and we had dreams of doing this. We talked about going to the regional tournament and we’re here. There’s nothing to hang our heads about, we lost to a good team. I hope kids continue to come out for Summit basketball and we get this point again and even further.”