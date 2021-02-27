Mansfield Summit hits clutch free throws down the stretch to upend Legacy in quarterfinals

Mansfield Summit is headed to the 5A Region 1 semifinals after taking down district rival Mansfield Legacy, Saturday Feb. 27, 2021 at Mansfield High School. dlauber@star-telegram.com

When the Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Legacy boys basketball teams played in District 8-5A play, both games were blow outs. Summit defeated Legacy by 16 in the first meeting. Then the Broncos buried the Jaguars by 20 in the second.

Things were different when they met in the Class 5A Region 1 quarterfinals on Saturday.

The game went back and forth with neither team leading by more than seven points until the very end with Summit finally pulling out a 67-59 win over Legacy at Mansfield HS.

“We knew that it was going to be a dog fight,” said Summit coach Emund Prichett. “We practice for a dog fight every single day and they gave it to us and it made us better and we’re excited about it.”

Summit (24-5) advances the regional semifinals for the first time since 2015 and will meet El Paso Chapin (20-1) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andrews HS.

After trailing by six early in the fourth period, Legacy was able to cut the Summit lead to 50-47 after a Quion Williams basket with 2:33 left in the game.

From that point it was a free throw shooting contest that was won by the Jaguars.

Nicholas Shogbonyo and Channon Hall combined to go 17 of 18 from the stripe in the final 2:17 of the game to keep the Broncos at bay.

“At no point did I think they were going to miss one,” said Prichett. “The kids have ice water in their veins and their hard work is testament right there.”

After a pair of makes by Shogbonyo, Legacy’s Isaiah Manning cut the lead to 52-50 with a three. But the Broncos were never able to make it completely back thanks to Shogbonyo who made 10 of 10 and Hall who hit 7 of 8.

“We run every day and put ourselves in situations like that at practice,” said Hall, who led Summit with 20 points and added five steals, four assists and three rebounds. “It’s not new to us and we just trust in our work, trust in our teammates, and we do it for our brothers.”

Shogbonyo finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Summit with Jeffery Scott chipping in 11 points for the Jags.

Summit jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and was playing at a much crisper pace than Legacy (20-5) so Broncos coach Cornelius Mitchell called time out just 43 seconds into the game.

The TO worked as Legacy went on an 18-8 run to lead 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. Williams scored six of his game-high 24 points during the spree with Wayne Wiggins and John Muhammad adding five points each.

A basket by Williams with 7:12 left in the second quarter pushed the lead to seven at 20-13, but then it was Summit’s turn. The Jags battled back and after Hall went on a personal 8-0 scoring run, Summit led 26-25 with 2:18 left before the half.

Summit was able to turn a six-point deficit into a six-point lead starting midway through the third quarter. Derrick Onyeador got hot scoring six straight of his eight total during a 15-3 run that gave the Jags a 47-41 lead with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Summit shot well all day hitting 50% (13 of 26) from two-point range and 47% (7 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Jags were 20 of 24 from the free throw line.

“They just shot the ball so well that it kind of puts you in a bind,” said Legacy coach Cornelius Mitchell whose own team shot 38% overall. “A lot of the shots that they were taking were the ones that we wanted them to take, but they were going in and that kind of deflates you defensively a little bit.”

Williams had seven rebounds to go with his 24 points for Legacy with Wiggins adding 10 points and three rebounds, assists and steals. Legacy was looking for its first regional semifinal berth since 2010.

The last time the teams played, Summit was coming off a loss to Timberview and Prichett didn’t feel like his Jaguars were at all focused.

“I just let our kids know that we’re a good team and let’s show up and play at our best,” said Prichett. “If they beat us when we’ve played our best then that’s how we’re going to go down.”

“They hit some big shots and shot it well,” added Mitchell. “Plus the way that they play defensively that’s going to be a tough team to beat if they keep playing like that.”