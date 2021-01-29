Keller junior celebrates 17th birthday with 29 points in comeback win vs. Timber Creek

Keller guard Cambridge Mathews (2) is fouled going to the net between the defense of Timber Creek guard Mackenzee Jones (10) and forward Maya Linton (21) in the second half of a 4-6A district high school girls basketball game at Keller High School in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Keller defeated Timber Creek 56-49. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Last week, Keller junior guard Cambridge Mathews was honored before a home game after scoring her 1,000th career point. She dropped 26 points in a win vs. Southlake Carroll.

There was no denying Mathews that night, just like the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s home game against Keller Timber Creek in a key District 4-6A girls basketball showdown with first place on the line.

Playing on her 17th birthday, Mathews scored the first 16 Keller points of the final period as the Indians rallied back to beat the Falcons, 56-49. Keller improves to 17-5 overall and 9-1 in district.

The loss drops Timber Creek to 13-6 overall and 7-2 in district.

Timber Creek guard Mackenzee Jones (10) attempts to outrun Keller guard Renee Chmiel (11) to the corner in the first half

Timber Creek guard Mackenzee Jones (10) turns the corner against Keller forward Kimber Grant (33) in the first half

Trailing 43-39 early in the fourth after a Deja Lumsden layup, Mathews knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give Keller a 45-43 lead with under four minutes to play.

Keller never trailed again.

Mathews, who had a game-high 29 points, hit her third 3-pointer of the quarter and scored on a layup while drawing a foul to make it 50-45. She would miss the free throw, but on the next Keller possession, she was good on the unconventional 3-point play to push the margin to seven.

Mathews extended her run to 16 straight with another layup until Keller got its 17th and final point of the fourth quarter on a Renee Chmiel free throw. Chmiel scored nine points for the Indians.

Timber Creek guard Mia Topping (4) gets a look defended by Keller guard Cambridge Mathews (2) in the first half

Keller post Mallory McQuietor (21) grabs a rebound under the Timber Creek net in the first half

Timber Creek, which won the first meeting, got out to an 18-13 lead after the first quarter with baskets from Mia Topping, Theresa Kailahi and Lumsden, all winners of DFW player of the week this season.

Mathews made a lefty layup to pull Keller within three, but Lumsden and Kailahi helped extend the Timber Creek lead to 22-15 midway through the second quarter.

Keller guard Cambridge Mathews (2) drives the ball against Timber Creek forward Maya Linton (21) in the second half

Mallory McQuietor and Mathews helped give Keller a 12-5 run that saw the Indians take a 27-26 lead, their first lead of the night since it was 3-2 early in the game.

Timber Creek would lead 28-27 at intermission. The Falcons tied their largest lead of seven at 41-34 in the third quarter. Lumsden paced Timber Creek with 15 points. Topping and Kailahi added 12 and 11, respectively.

Keller finishes the season with Fossil Ridge on Friday and Byron Nelson next Tuesday.

Timber Creek still has Keller Central, Southlake Carroll and Eaton on its schedule.