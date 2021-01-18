7 schools from DFW No. 1 in boys basketball state rankings; Martin, Legacy girls Top 10

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to produce some of the top basketball in the state of Texas, and it’s evident with the state rankings Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Seven schools from DFW are ranked No. 1 in the boys rankings for both the UIL and private schools, including five of six in the UIL: Waxahachie (6A), Lancaster (5A), Oak Cliff Faith Family (4A), Dallas Madison (3A) and Slidell (1A). Plano John Paull II (6A) and Arlington Grace Prep (4A) top their respected classes in the private school state rankings.

Four more from DFW are in the Top 10 of the 6A rankings, Duncanville (3), Richardson (4), South Grand Prairie (5) and McKinney (10). Fort Worth area teams North Crowley (15) and Mansfield (22) are ranked.

FW Wyatt is No. 6 in 5A and Mansfield Summit is No. 7.

Mans. Timberview follows at No. 8 with Birdville (21) and Mans. Legacy (22).

FW YMLA is No. 24 in 4A and Brock is No. 3 in 3A.

UIL

CLASS 6A

1. Waxahachie

3. Duncanville

4. Richardson

5. SGP

10. McKinney

15. North Crowley

22. Mansfield

24. FM Marcus

25. Coppell

CLASS 5A

1. Lancaster

6. Wyatt

7. Summit

8. Timberview

10. Frisco Wakeland

13. Dallas Kimball

14. Frisco

15. South Oak Cliff

16. Highland Park

21. Birdville

22. Legacy

CLASS 4A

1. Faith Family

3. Argyle

5. Dallas Carter

7. Decatur

12. Dallas Lincoln

21. Glen Rose

24. YMLA

TAPPS/SPC

CLASS 6A

1. Plano John Paul II

2. San Antonio Antonian Prep

3. Dallas St. Mark’s

4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran

5. Houston Christian

6. Dallas Bishop Lynch

7. Midland Christian

8. San Antonio Christian

9. Arlington Oakridge

10. Addison Trinity Christian Academy

CLASS 5A

1. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall

2. McKinney Christian

3. The Woodlands Christian Academy

4. Tyler Brook Hill

5. Grapevine Faith Christian

6. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy

7. Fort Worth Christian

8. Houston Second Baptist

9. San Antonio TMI Episcopal

10. Austin St. Michaels

CLASS 4A

1. Arlington Grace Prep

2. Houston Westbury

3. Lubbock Trinity Christian

4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal

5. Colleyville Covenant Christian

6. Lubbock Christian

7. Houston Cypress Christian

8. Houston Northland Christian

9. Schertz John Paul II

10. San Antonio Lutheran

In the UIL girls rankings, 22 schools from DFW are in the Top 25 for their respected classes in 6A, 5A and 4A. This includes DeSoto (2), Duncanville (3), SGP (4), Arlington Martin (6) and Allen (10) in the largest classification.

Legacy is 18-1 and ranked No. 7 in 5A. Grapevine is No. 23.

Glen Rose is No. 6 in 4A. Peaster is No. 18 in 3A.

FW Southwest Christian is 14-1 and No. 1 in TAPPS/SPC 5A.

UIL

CLASS 6A

2. DeSoto

3. Duncanville

4. SGP

6. Martin

10. Allen

14. Denton Guyer

CLASS 5A

7. Legacy

12. Red Oak

13. Wylie East

15. Lake Dallas

18. Frisco Lone Star

19. McKinney North

20. Frisco Memorial

23. Grapevine

24. Midlothian

CLASS 4A

4. Sunnyvale

5. Stephenville

6. Glen Rose

13. Midlothian Heritage

15. Bridgeport

16. Decatur

17. Dallas Pinkston

CLASS 3A

6. Ponder

11. Gunter

18. Peaster

TAPPS/SPC

CLASS 6A

1. Houston The Village School

2. San Antonio Antonian

3. Dallas Bishop Lynch

4. Argyle Liberty Christian

5. Houston St. Agnes Academy

6. Houston Christian

7. John Cooper

8. Plano Prestonwood Christian

9. Plano John Paul II

10. Houston Incarnate Word Academy

CLASS 5A

1. Fort Worth Southwest Christian

2. Mesquite Dallas Christian

3. Geneva School of Boerne

4. St. Joseph Brownsville

5. Austin St. Michael’s

6. Houston Second Baptist

7. Corpus Christi IWA

8. Austin Hyde Park

9. Fort Bend Christian Academy

10. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall

