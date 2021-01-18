High School Sports
7 schools from DFW No. 1 in boys basketball state rankings; Martin, Legacy girls Top 10
Dallas-Fort Worth continues to produce some of the top basketball in the state of Texas, and it’s evident with the state rankings Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Seven schools from DFW are ranked No. 1 in the boys rankings for both the UIL and private schools, including five of six in the UIL: Waxahachie (6A), Lancaster (5A), Oak Cliff Faith Family (4A), Dallas Madison (3A) and Slidell (1A). Plano John Paull II (6A) and Arlington Grace Prep (4A) top their respected classes in the private school state rankings.
Four more from DFW are in the Top 10 of the 6A rankings, Duncanville (3), Richardson (4), South Grand Prairie (5) and McKinney (10). Fort Worth area teams North Crowley (15) and Mansfield (22) are ranked.
FW Wyatt is No. 6 in 5A and Mansfield Summit is No. 7.
Mans. Timberview follows at No. 8 with Birdville (21) and Mans. Legacy (22).
FW YMLA is No. 24 in 4A and Brock is No. 3 in 3A.
UIL
CLASS 6A
1. Waxahachie
3. Duncanville
4. Richardson
5. SGP
10. McKinney
15. North Crowley
22. Mansfield
24. FM Marcus
25. Coppell
CLASS 5A
1. Lancaster
6. Wyatt
7. Summit
8. Timberview
10. Frisco Wakeland
13. Dallas Kimball
14. Frisco
15. South Oak Cliff
16. Highland Park
21. Birdville
22. Legacy
CLASS 4A
1. Faith Family
3. Argyle
5. Dallas Carter
7. Decatur
12. Dallas Lincoln
21. Glen Rose
24. YMLA
TAPPS/SPC
CLASS 6A
1. Plano John Paul II
2. San Antonio Antonian Prep
3. Dallas St. Mark’s
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran
5. Houston Christian
6. Dallas Bishop Lynch
7. Midland Christian
8. San Antonio Christian
9. Arlington Oakridge
10. Addison Trinity Christian Academy
CLASS 5A
1. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall
2. McKinney Christian
3. The Woodlands Christian Academy
4. Tyler Brook Hill
5. Grapevine Faith Christian
6. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy
7. Fort Worth Christian
8. Houston Second Baptist
9. San Antonio TMI Episcopal
10. Austin St. Michaels
CLASS 4A
1. Arlington Grace Prep
2. Houston Westbury
3. Lubbock Trinity Christian
4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal
5. Colleyville Covenant Christian
6. Lubbock Christian
7. Houston Cypress Christian
8. Houston Northland Christian
9. Schertz John Paul II
10. San Antonio Lutheran
In the UIL girls rankings, 22 schools from DFW are in the Top 25 for their respected classes in 6A, 5A and 4A. This includes DeSoto (2), Duncanville (3), SGP (4), Arlington Martin (6) and Allen (10) in the largest classification.
Legacy is 18-1 and ranked No. 7 in 5A. Grapevine is No. 23.
Glen Rose is No. 6 in 4A. Peaster is No. 18 in 3A.
FW Southwest Christian is 14-1 and No. 1 in TAPPS/SPC 5A.
UIL
CLASS 6A
2. DeSoto
3. Duncanville
4. SGP
6. Martin
10. Allen
14. Denton Guyer
CLASS 5A
7. Legacy
12. Red Oak
13. Wylie East
15. Lake Dallas
18. Frisco Lone Star
19. McKinney North
20. Frisco Memorial
23. Grapevine
24. Midlothian
CLASS 4A
4. Sunnyvale
5. Stephenville
6. Glen Rose
13. Midlothian Heritage
15. Bridgeport
16. Decatur
17. Dallas Pinkston
CLASS 3A
6. Ponder
11. Gunter
18. Peaster
TAPPS/SPC
CLASS 6A
1. Houston The Village School
2. San Antonio Antonian
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch
4. Argyle Liberty Christian
5. Houston St. Agnes Academy
6. Houston Christian
7. John Cooper
8. Plano Prestonwood Christian
9. Plano John Paul II
10. Houston Incarnate Word Academy
CLASS 5A
1. Fort Worth Southwest Christian
2. Mesquite Dallas Christian
3. Geneva School of Boerne
4. St. Joseph Brownsville
5. Austin St. Michael’s
6. Houston Second Baptist
7. Corpus Christi IWA
8. Austin Hyde Park
9. Fort Bend Christian Academy
10. San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall
