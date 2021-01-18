High School Sports

Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

Voting ends Tuesday.

You may vote than once.

Vote for DFW boys basketball player of the week
Finley Bizjack, Byron Nelson
Grant Rein, Grapevine Faith
Paul Bizimana, Haltom
Jared Washington, Timberview
Vote for DFW girls basketball player of the week
Jada Hollie, Trimble Tech
Dally Coulter, Carter Riverside
Karlee Locke, Azle
Reagan Jackson, Kennedale
