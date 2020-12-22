Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

Vote for DFW area high school boys and girls basketball players of the week.

Voting ends Wednesday.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW boys basketball player of the week
Tommy Walton, Azle: Averaged 24 points, 9 rebs, 2 steals
Daniel Sykes, Birdville: 27 points vs Eaton
Jourdyn Grandberry, Richland: Averaged 21.5 points, 5 rebs, 4.5 assists, 2 steals
Vote for DFW girls basketball player of the week
Trinitee Johnson, Burleson: 24 points, 16 rebs, 3 steals vs Crowley
Dally Coulter, Carter-Riverside: 28 points, 15 rebs vs FW YWLA
Theresa Kailahi, Timber Creek: 24 points, 11 rebs vs Fossil Ridge
Kylie Marshall, Lake Ridge: 21 points, 11 rebs, 3 steals, 3 assists vs Prestonwood
