Arlington district opens new athletic complex. ‘It’s something we don’t have here.’

When first looking around and taking in the beautiful, brand new Arlington ISD Athletics Center basketball facility, one couldn’t help but think of a line from the movie Roadhouse.

“I thought it’d be bigger.”

But after watching the Arlington Lady Colts christen the new facility with a dominant 64-8 win against Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Nov. 10, one word came to mind that would describe the new arena. Cozy.

“It was a fun and exciting new place to play in,” said Te’Arra Seal, a senior who made the first free throw in the new gym on her way to 13 points. “It felt like we were special. It felt new and kind of like we were in the playoffs and it’s just for us.”

The complex was passed during a 2014 bond and plans started in April 2015. It’s located on Division Street, adjacent to AT&T Stadium. The gym holds 1,200 seats and will host basketball and volleyball games, wrestling meets and elementary gymnastics.

It also includes a natatorium with a 50-meter pool and diving area, a warm-up pool and 900 seats. The pool has been opened and used since September.

The swimming pool and basketball court are open at the new Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Swimmers get ready during a meet Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the new Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

“It’s just a facility that’s state of the art,” AISD athletic director Eric White said. “The seating creates a great environment. It’s a great place for our high school and junior high kids to experience. It’s in a great location here in Arlington.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The athletics complex is next to the AISD Center for Visual and Performing Arts that features an art gallery and concert hall.

“It’s done first class,” White said. “It’s a remarkable facility.”

The current approved budget is $83,778,509.29.

White said the district hopes to host playoff events at the new complex. He also said they want to partner with programs to teach kids the safety of being around water.

“It’s real exciting. It’s something we don’t have here,” he said.

Construction of the first building of the new Arlington ISD Athletics Center is completed. The swimming pool is open and the first basketball game was played on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Other firsts included the first tip off which was won by Arlington sophomore Kiarra Brice and controlled by the Colts. Brice also scored the first basket on a put back.

Harley Harris nailed the first three-pointer. It was one of three threes for Harris, who had a game-high 23 points.

“It’s such an honor for our kids to be able to have an opportunity to be celebrated in a venue like this because they put in so much work,” said Arlington coach Shelby Clark. “We’re very excited to be the first team to play in here. We had no idea it would be us and I’m just encouraging my girls to take it all in and be grateful that this place was built for them.”

The boys season tipped off Friday.

Arlington Martin beat Lancaster, 74-71. Arlington Bowie beat Crowley, 66-45, on Saturday.

“It’s beautiful. The locker rooms are amazing, the court is amazing,” Clark said. “All of the little details are a lot more special with the bucket seats, the screens, the goals.”

Arlington’s Landry Mills jumps up for a layup during the game against YWLA Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the new Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Arlington’s Tearra Seal jumps up for a layup during the game against YWLA Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the new Arlington ISD Athletics Center. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

There are only six rows of seats on each side of the arena, but the facility is actually much bigger than it seems and will accommodate 1,200 fans which is usually ample for most high school events.

The first row of seats is raised approximately 15 feet off the floor so there really isn’t a bad seat in the house.

“I like the option to sit up high because it hurts my neck to watch people running back and forth when I’m on the floor,” said Kaynee McLeod, an Arlington fan who was sitting on the very top row in a corner of the arena. “So I really like sitting up high and seeing the whole court.”

There is no huge, obnoxious scoreboard hanging down from the ceiling. There are scoreboards on each end of the arena as well as a large video board that can be seen from almost every seat.

And once this COVID pandemic is long past, a packed AISD Center will be one loud place for basketball, volleyball and wrestling.

Said Clark, “For my girls it’s just the excitement and honor of being able to feel valued. Especially for my group of girls that I have. They have not always been celebrated and honored in a way that they deserved. I’m just ecstatic for them that they were able to be the first ones to play here and able to feel completely valued and worthy.”

Upcoming events:

Martin vs. LD Bell boys basketball, Tuesday

Bowie vs. Grapevine boys basketball, Nov. 20

Arl. Sam Houston vs. Colleyville Heritage boys basketball, Nov. 24

Arl. Sam Houston vs. FW Eastern Hills girls basketball, Nov. 28