PHOTOS: Arlington Bowie honors Tony Strather with win vs. Trimble Tech

Arlington Bowie players hold the jersey of Anthony Strather before the game against Trimble Tech. Strather died Thursday.
Arlington Bowie defensive back Renaldo Campbell (15) celebrates with linebacker Kylan Phifer (41) after Campbell’s interception return for a touchdown against Trimble Tech during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie football player Anthony Strather who died Thursday, is honored before the game against Trimble Tech, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie defensive back Xavier Matchett (44) sacks Trimble Tech quarterback Khaafid Muhammad (5) during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
The Arlington Bowie Volunteers take a moment of silence before the game against Trimble Tech for their teammate Anthony Strather who died Thursday.
Trimble Tech running back Antonio Anderson (28) is stopped for no gain against Arlington Bowie during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Trimble Tech kick returner Qemar Watson (13) gets stuffed by Arlington Bowie during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Paul Alexander (2) goes in for a touchdown reception against Trimble Tech during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie quarterback Drevvon Ponder (14) tries to elude Trimble Tech defensive lineman Izaiah Nava (52) during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie running back Marsaillus Sims (32) tries to get around the corner from Trimble Tech defensive back Qemar Watson (13) during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Trint Scott (4) tries to break free from Trimble Tech defensive back Qemar Watson (13) during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie football player Anthony Strather who died Thursday, is honored before the game against Trimble Tech, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie football team honor their teammate Anthony Strather by putting his number on their jersey. Strather died Thursday.
Trimble Tech quarterback Khaafid Muhammad (5) hands the ball off to running back Keyshawn Thompson (7) against Arlington Bowie during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie running back D’Aunte Prevost (3) looks for running room against Trimble Tech during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie wide receiver Paul Alexander (2) comes up with a reception against Trimble Tech defensive back Kendall Taylor (42) during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
Arlington Bowie defensive back Renaldo Campbell (15) comes up with an interception return for a touchdown against Trimble Tech during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.
