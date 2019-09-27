Dallas Bishop Dunne dominates time-of-possession in low-scoring game with All Saints

Brockermeyer twins are highly recruited as they head into junior year at All Saints in Fort Worth The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

Simply put, it’s hard to win when you don’t have the football.

Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal can attest to this.

The Saints (3-1) had the ball for all of five and a half minutes in the second half Friday night, falling 14-2 at home to Dallas Bishop Dunne (3-2).

The Saints came into the game averaging over 40 points and more than 450 yards per game.

The Falcons controlled the ball for almost 10 and half minutes of the third quarter, scoring a pair of touchdowns to take control. Pearson Hendrix gave them the lead with a 2-yard run, capping a 10-play, 66-yard drive that ate up 5:17 off the clock.

Then, after his teammate Jeremiah Bodwin recovered a fumble at the All Saints 35 a half a minute later, Josh Emmanuel scored from a yard out to finish the five-play drive.

This was the teams’ first meeting in Fort Worth since 2010, a 35-13 win by All Saints, and only their fourth meeting in the past 15 years, with the teams now having split those meeting. The Falcons also won last year in Dallas, 52-7.

The Saints led 2-0 at the end of a taut defensive first half after Caimyn Lane registered a tackle in the end zone with 3:56 to go before halftime.

The Saints were playing without regular starting quarterback Hampton Fay, who was out with an injury. In the first three games, Fay had completed 70 percent of his passes for 845 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

In his place, Matthew Epperson got the start and threw for 149 yards, almost matching his season total entering the game (162). Six of his completions went to Mitchell Bothwell for 88 yards.

But defenses dominated the night. The Saints held the Falcons to 238 yards (125 rushing, 113 passing), while Bishop Dunne limited All Saints to 197 yards (48 rushing, 149 passing).

Also, the Falcon defense had three interceptions, all halting Saints drives deep in Bishop Dunne territory. Two of those picks were by Kofi Thompson, one returned 55 yards.

The only All Saints takeaway was a fumble recovery by Hasmit Singh at the Falcons 38, but the Saints couldn’t capitalize.

Each defense posted three sacks.

Friday’s game was the fourth straight away from home for Bishop Dunne.