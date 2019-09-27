Lofton scores five first half touchdowns as North Side eases by Carter-Riverside

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

About the only thing Da’Wain Lofton didn’t do Friday night was walk away as North Side’s Homecoming king.

Of course, since he’s a junior, Lofton wasn’t eligible for the honor.

Lofton, who was a junior member of the Homecoming court, scored five first-half touchdowns in the Steers’ 58-6 District 4-5A Division II victory over Carter-Riverside at Scarbrough-Handley Field.

The junior caught three touchdowns passes and ran for a pair scores as the Steers (2-3, 1-0) won their district opener. Lofton had five receptions for 213 yards and three scores and carried four times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steers offense finished with 591 yards on 36 plays. North Side averaged 16.4 yards per play and scored a touchdown every 4.5 plays Friday night. The Steers finished with 356 yards rushing on 28 plays and 235 yards on eight passes.

North Side junior quarterback Isaak Rosales completed seven of eight passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, all to Lofton. Junior running back Jorge Aguirre carried eight times for 134 yards and scored twice.

North Side led 42-0 at halftime and added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half. Aguirre scored on a 51-yard run and junior running back Antoni Marcial found the end zone from five yards out.

Also for North Side, senior kicker Eric Tovar connected on all eight point-after kicks. Steers might have scored more but a running clock was used in the second half.

The Eagles (0-5, 0-1) scored late in the game when senior running back Antwoine Stigger scored on a five-yard run. The score was set up by a 47-yard run by junior quarterback Marvelle Jacobs. For the night, Jacobs rushed for 139 yards on 25 attempts.

The Steers blocked the point-after kick and senior Adrian Ponce returned the block 83 yards for two points.

The Steers ran 21 plays in the first half on the way to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Lofton opened the scoring with a nine-yard run that put North Side up 7-0 at the 8:27 mark of the first quarter.

With 4:57 left in the first quarter, Lofton hauled in a 34-yard scoring strike from Rosales for a 14-0 lead.

The Steers went up 21-0 with 7:46 to play in the second quarter when Aguirre found the end zone on an 11-yard run.

Lofton accounted for the next three scores that pushed North Side’s advantage to 42-0 at halftime.

First, Lofton scored on a 44-yard run. Then Rosales and Lofton hooked up for passing scores of 80 and 61 yards.

Both teams continued district play next week. Carter-Riverside plays Southwest Thursday at Farrington Field while North Side faces O.D. Wyatt Friday at Scarbrough-Handley Field.