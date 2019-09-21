The Woodlands Christian dominates Lake Country Christian in battle of unbeatens

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

In a must anticipated match between two unbeaten teams, The Woodlands Christian used the firepower of running back Dane Jackson and the passing of quarterback Aaron Monsivaiz to deliver a decisive 51-7 thrashing of Lake Country Christian before a large homecoming crowds at Eagles Field.

Jackson rushed for touchdowns of 8, 60 and 5 yards and Monsivaiz connected on two TD passes of 11 and 8 yards to Caleb Chappelle as the Warriors raced to a 35-0 lead by halftime.

The Woodlands’ offensive machine was slowed in the second half with only two touchdowns and a 21-yard field goal by Forrest Remy. Scoring touchdowns in the second half for the Warriors were back-up runners Cade Marcinkovich and Forest Winston on runs of 2 and 23 yards, respectively.

Jackson finished with 228 yards on 25 carries while Monsivaiz was 10 of 14 for 126 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Eagles fought back in the second half behind the resilient play or running back/receiver Hayden Whites and quarterback Ryan Hollingsworth. They combined for Lake Country’s only score on 9-yard pass midway through the third quarter.

Whites also impressed with 6 punts averaging just over 40 yards with two of his best kicks going 57 and 67 yards.

Lake Country falls to 3-1 for the season while The Woodlands is now 4-0. The Eagles have a week off before facing Dallas First Baptist on October 4th.