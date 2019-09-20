Boswell improves to 8-0 against cross-town rival Chisholm Trail behind Berry, Mayberry

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Few things in life are certain, but one thing the Saginaw Boswell Pioneers and their faithful have been able to count on is defeating cross-town rival Chisholm Trail in football each season.

The Pioneers improved to 8-0 in the short series that began when Chisholm Trail started play in 2012, winning the latest meeting 50-25 Friday night at Ranger Stadium.

The closest Chisholm Trail has come to winning was a 17-14 double-overtime loss in 2014.

The victory was the District 3-5A opener for the Pioneers (1-2 overall). The Rangers (1-3 overall), slipped to 0-2 in league play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Derrick Berry rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Cody Mayberry added two scores and 69 yards rushing as the Pioneers overcame an early deficit to take command.

Despite only having the ball for 2:39 of the first quarter, the Rangers led 12-7 on the strength of an 84-yard interception return by Jaden Fisher and a 45-yard run by Jaylon Coulson. Mayberry had the first of his two scores for Boswell, a 1-yard run, and he would add a 9-yard run in the final quarter.

Berry had scores of 25 and 3 yards in the second quarter as the Pioneers took a 22-12 halftime advantage.

Boswell backup quarterback Ryan Corley took over as starter Brayden Thomas left the game after taking a hard hit late in the first quarter. Corley would throw a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to Torrance Wiseman of 8 and 57 yards. Corley finished with 116 yards passing on seven completions in 18 attempts with an interception. Wiseman caught four passes for 73 yards.

The Pioneer defense forced five turnovers, including a pair of interceptions from John Diaz, each returned 34 yards. along with forcing two turnovers, posted five sacks, two each by Paomaialoha Garcia and Parker Anderson. The Rangers defense had three sacks, two by Ezra George.

Also for the Pioneers defense, Gannon Slovacek returned a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown.

Jaylon Coulson added a 4-yard touchdown and finished the game with 60 yards rushing. Also, Rangers quarterback Garrison Haskell threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Stallworth.

Haskell passed for 235 yards, with 110 of those yards going to Isaiah Ortega on a dozen catches.

The Pioneers return home to host White Settlement Brewer Friday at 7 p.m. Chisholm Trail, which opened the season with three straight road games before Friday, is back off next week before going back on the road Oct. 4 at Brewer at 7 p.m.