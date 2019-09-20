Hill, Cormier too much for North Mesquite as Haltom fights back for victory

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Haltom’s quarterback and running back tandem of Adam Hill and Kenneth Cormier, Jr. ran like – well – buffaloes as they wore down North Mesquite in a 49-32 win at Birdville Stadium on Friday night.

The duo scored all four first half touchdowns as Haltom set an early 14-0 lead and had to fight back to go in at the break 28-19. They collectively scored five times for Haltom.

Individually, Cormier ran 24 times for 128 yards and two scores while Hill added 98 yards on 14 carries and three TDs.

The Buffaloes led just 22-19 with 1:47 remaining in the second quarter when they took over at the 50. They capped the TD drive with :22 before the break when Hill took a QB draw nine yards for the score.

After Haltom (2-2) took the early lead, North Mesquite (2-2) quickly fought back, scoring on a 32-yard TD run by Kamaury Thompson and a pair of passes to Torrion Smith.

The turning point came in the third quarter when Brandon Dickinson picked up a Thompson fumble and returned it to the North Mesquite 14. On third down, Hill hit a wide open Jace Washington for a scoring pass and a bit more breathing room at 35-19.

Thompson got loose on a 68-yard scoring run to bring the Stallions to within 35-26 early in the final quarter.

But Haltom methodically drove 69 yards for a score. Cormier finished off the drive with a 10-yard score.

On the drive, Hill worked in key passes to Jace Washington to keep the Stallions’ defense guessing.

Johnny Smith-Rider slammed the door shut on North Mesquite on their next paly from scrimmage when he collected a pick-six for Haltom.

North Mesquite scored on a 4th and 17 pass to make the final score, 49-32, after a 2-point conversion failed.

The Haltom defense held the Stallions to just 119 yards rushing in the first half.

Aaron Ellis broke up several Stallions passes while linebacker Joe Castro registered a key sack to keep a drive from proceeding.

Haltom is off until Oct. 3 when they’ll open District 3-6A play at Weatherford.