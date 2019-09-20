High School Sports
Valdez’s arm, Diamond Hill-Jarvis defense too much for Carter-Riverside
Diamond Hill-Jarvis recovers its own fumble in the first quarter.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis quarterback Anthony Valdez threw three touchdown passes and the defense recovered four fumbles in a 23-6 victory against Carter-Riverside in a nondistrict game Friday night at Scarborough-Handley Field.
Three of the fumbles led directly to 17 Diamond Hill-Jarvis points. Valdez passed for 61 yards and touchdown passes of 7, 12 and 11 yards and also rushed for 80 yards to pace the Diamond Hill-Jarvis (3-1) attack. Two of those TD passes went to Jonah Delgado, who finished with five catches for 48 yards.
The receiver’s first scoring grab, a 12-yard reception with 17 seconds left in the first half, capped off a 13-play, 80 yard drive that consumed 6 minutes, 35 seconds and gave the Eagles a commanding 17-0 lead.
DHJ started out with three wins a season ago, but didn’t win a game the rest of the season. Prior to that, it last started the season with three wins back in 2005 when, again, it only won three games.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis’ defense set the table for each of the Eagles’ three first-half scores. A fumble recovery by the D early in the first quarter gave Diamond Hill the ball at the Carter-Riverside (0-4) 22-yard line. The ensuing drive stalled, but kicker Erick Santoyo booted a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The next big defensive play came in the closing seconds of the first quarter when Diamond Hill’s Tre Sheffield forced a sack fumble. Sheffield registered three sacks on the night and forced two fumbles.
The Eagles took over once again at the Carter-Riverside 22 and cashed in with a five-play drive that culminated in a 7-yard pass from quarterback Valdez to tight end Henry Ledezma. Ledezma’s grab made it a 10-0 lead with 10:16 to go in the second quarter. Valdez kept that scoring drive alive when he found Jovani Cobos for a 6-yard completion on third-and-4 from the 16.
A Sheffield sack, one of three in the first half by the sophomore, highlighted another stifling defensive series that forced the third Carter-Riverside punt of the first half. Diamond Hill-Jarvis took back over at its own 20 with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter and went on the time-consuming scoring drive that ended on the Valdez to Delgado 12-yard pass.
Delgado also caught a short pass and took it 11 yards for a score early in the fourth quarter on a drive that began at the Carter-Riverside 36 after the defense’s fourth fumble recovery.
The fourth quarter also included a scuffle that erupted after a botched field goal attempt by Diamond Hill-Jarvis. Game officials ejected four players from each team for their role in the fight.
