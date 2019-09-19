Bishop Lynch uses three second half touchdowns to pull away from Wyatt

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Dallas Bishop Lynch used three long touchdown plays in the second half to break open a close game and pull away from Fort Worth Wyatt, 27-0, in a non-district football game on Thursday at Clark Field.

Friars running back Darries Boyd took the first snap from scrimmage after the half 41 yards over the left side of the Wyatt line and outraced the secondary to the end zone. The play was set up by a 35-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Schmidtke and gave Bishop Lynch (3-1) a 13-0 lead with 11:38 left in the third quarter.

Wyatt (0-4) could never find any consistency on offense the entire game, but struggled most in the second half. The Chaps punted on each of their five possessions after the break and only picked up three first downs.

Bishop Lynch outgained Wyatt 404-121 in total yards. The Chaparrals picked up 10 rushing yards on 29 attempts.

It took Bishop Lynch only three plays on its next possession to score, capped by a 42-yard scoring run by Schmidtke to up the lead to 20-0 with 5:37 left in the third.

Friars quarterback Michael Light put the game out of reach with a 56-yard scoring pass to Anthony DiBiase with 8:33 left.

The teams traded punts and turnovers in the first half and Wyatt kept the game close behind the defensive efforts of Damon Gentry, Jalen Polk, Randolph Parks and Anthony Smith.

Gentry halted Bishop Lynch’s opening drive. The Friars had driven from their own 39 to the Chaps 44, but Gentry picked off a Lynch pass at the Wyatt 27 and returned it to midfield.

The ensuing drive ended as the opening drive did for the Chaparrals, with a punt.

Wyatt drove deep into Bishop Lynch territory twice in the second quarter, but came up empty both times.

After the Friars had lost the ball on downs at the Chaps 21, Wyatt drove to the Lynch 13, but a fumble by the Chaparrals was recovered by BL defensive lineman Caleb Ajakaiye to end the threat.

The Friars capitalized nine plays later when quarterback Michael Light hit Boyd in the flat. Boyd weaved and plowed his way 28 yards to the end zone and Bishop Lynch had a 7-0 lead with 3:30 left in the half.

Wyatt looked as if they would answer on the ensuing series.

The Chaps drove from their own 15 to the Lynch 23, but had a 23-yard touchdown pass from Quinten Hutchinson to Gentry called back on a holding penalty. Two sacks and another penalty later, Wyatt faced a fourth and 47 from its own 40 and was forced to punt.