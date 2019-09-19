Quinlan Ford overcomes 151 yards in penalties to upend Western Hills

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Cayson Hoff ran for 131 yards on 10 carries as Quinlan Ford (3-1) overcame 151 yards in penalties to grind out a win over Western Hills (2-2) at Farrington Field on Thursday.

Western Hills marched down the field on the game’s opening series, with Isaiah Jones carrying the ball five times for 38 yards. A dropped pass in the end zone on third and goal from the Ford 16 stalled the drive. Jude Collins connected on a 33-yard field goal to give the Cougars the early lead.

Quinlan Ford answered with its own long scoring drive, covering 75 yards in 12 plays. Jose Acosta finished the series with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-3 lead with 2:38 to play in the first quarter.

The Panthers shut down Western Hills’ rushing game for the remainder of the first half, limiting Jones to 13 yards on six carries. Eli Chambers connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Jennings with 9:25 to play in the second quarter as Quinlan Ford took a 14-3 lead into halftime.

Penalties killed Quinlan Ford’s opening drive of the second half. The Cougars advanced the ball to the Western Hills five-yard line. After an incomplete pass and five penalties, including an intentional grounding call, Quinlan Ford turned the ball over on downs on its own 44-yard line.

Western Hills failed to take advantage of the good field position, going three-and-out and turning the ball over at the Ford 35-yard line.

The Panthers got their offense in gear for the following series, covering 61 yards in seven plays without any penalties. Hoff ran nine yards for a touchdown put Quinlan Ford up 21-3 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter.

Quinlan Ford finished the game with 313 rushing yards in 41 attempts. Isaiah Ford led Western Hills 82 yards rushing on 21 carries.