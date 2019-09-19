Celina’s Watson does it all in big win over Dunbar

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Playing only in the first half, Celina quarterback Hunter Watson did a little bit of everything Thursday night as the Bobcats defeated Fort Worth Dunbar, 49-6, in a non-district game at Scarbrough-Handley Field.

Watson ran, threw and caught a touchdowns pass to help the Bobcats improve to 2-2 this season.

Watson threw for 99 yards and rush for 14 yards. He also caught a 45-yard halfback pass from Luke Addy, and threw for a two-point conversion.

Conner Jackson, who scored Celina’s lone second-half touchdown on a 15-yard run, was the Bobcats’ leading rusher with 12 attempts for 67 yards.

Dunbar (0-4) struggled moving the ball all night. The Wildcats finished with 29 yards of offense on 48 plays.

The Bobcats (1-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead 24 seconds into the game when Logan Point scored on a six-yard run. The score was set up by a fumble recovery by Keaton Adams.

On Celina’s third possession, the Bobcats went up 15-0 when Luke Addy scored on a one-yard yard with 3:04 to play in the first quarter.

Dunbar’s lone score came in the first quarter when Dorian Carr hit Jamal Muhammad for a 58-yard score that cut Celina’s lead to 15-6 at the 30-second mark of the first quarter.

The Bobcats reeled off 27 points in the second quarter as they scored on three possessions and added a special team’s score.

With 8:21 to play in the second quarter, Watson found the end zone from a yard out for a 22-6 lead. On Celina’s next possession, the Bobcats needed one play to score as Watson hauled in a 45-yard pass from Addy. The score put the Bobcats up 29-6.

Celina’s special teams accounted for the Bobcats next score when Will Crook scooped up a bad snap on a punt and scored from six yards out to give Celina a 35-6 lead.

With 43 seconds left before halftime, Watson found Grayson Wester open for a 16-yard score that put the Bobcats up 42-6.

Dunbar returns to action, Oct. 4 against Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at Scarbrough-Handley Field. Celina opens District 7-4A Division II play Friday against Sanger Friday at Bobcat Stadium.