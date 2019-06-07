McKinney Boyd’s magic runs out against Fort Bend Ridge Point in 6A state semifinals

Fort Bend Ridge Point defeated McKinney Boyd 5-2 in the 6A state semifinals, Friday June 7, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

The hour glass finally ran out on McKinney Boyd’s historic baseball season on Friday in the 6A state semifinals.

Boyd defeated four Top-15 teams in the state to reach the tournament for the first time in program history, but No. 10 Fort Bend Ridge Point rallied for a 5-2 victory at Dell Diamond.

Ridge Point (33-4-1), also a first timer to state, will play in the 6A state championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Broncos, leading 2-0, found trouble in the bottom of the fourth as the Panthers loaded the bases with no outs.

Justin Vossos singled in Matt Thompson to trim the Boyd lead in half and Jack Baker cleared the bases with a two-run single to center. The ball got away from the center-fielder to score a third run and put Ridge Point in front 4-2.

The Panthers added to their lead with Baker’s RBI sac-fly in the sixth, but didn’t make it easy in the seventh.

Ridge Point committed two errors including on a pop-fly that would’ve ended the game. It forced starter Hayde Key to leave the game due to the pitch count. Boyd loaded the bases against relief pitcher Dylan Bobo, but the Panthers clinched it with grounder to second. Key (13-2) allowed two unearned runs on six hits and six strikeouts.

Boyd (31-15), which knocked out the top-2 teams in 6A the previous two rounds, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Oklahoma State commit Tyler Collins reached on an error to begin the game and advanced to third on a bunt single from Sam McGinnis. Beau Brewer hit a fly ball to left and Collins tagged up.

The Broncos, who came into Friday having won all eight of their elimination games in the playoffs, led 2-0 in the fourth. Dawson Goheen and Simon Reid reached base when the Panthers had an errant throw at first. Goheen scored from second.

Boyd starter Jack Hagan (6-1) took the loss with four runs, one earned, on four hits and two strikeouts in three innings. Goheen allowed one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Trailing 1-0, Ridge Point threatened in the bottom of the second when Preston Steszewski hit a lead-off double to left field and was followed by a Vossos single to right, but Hagan recorded a strikeout and pop-up to Parker Zarbaugh to get out of the jam.

Boyd, the third-place team out of District 9-6A, defeated No. 1 The Woodlands in the regional semis and No. 2 Cypress Ranch in the 6A Region II final. The Broncos also knocked off No. 14 Rockwall-Heath and No. 15 Allen. They had dropped Game 1 in each of the past four rounds before winning two to advance.