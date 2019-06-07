Blanco walks off against Van Alstyne to advance to Class 3A state title game

Van Alstyne senior pitcher Chandler David Special to the Star-Telegram

Justin Wardlow drove in the walk-off run as Blanco rallied past Van Alstyne 3-2 in the 3A state semifinals on Friday at Dell Diamond.

Blanco (33-4) advances to the state championship game vs. Wall (38-1) at 9 a.m. Saturday. Wall beat Kirbyville 5-4 with a walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Van Alstyne (29-6), which was making the trip to the state tournament for the second time in program history (2016), scored in the opening inning on an RBI single from Zach Smith. Missouri commit Rhett Gallagher hit a two-out single up the middle and courtesy runner Jake Carroll beat out the throw from Wardlow.

Blanco loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, but Smith had an unassisted double play to keep Van Alstyne in front. Smith gave Van Alstyne a 2-0 lead in the third with a single that drove in Tyler Wilson.

Blanco’s Baylor Smith led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and scored three batters later on an RBI from Austin Van Pelt. Eddie Calzoncit led off the fifth with a triple to deep right and scored on a sac-fly from Tyler LaRue.

Blanco starter AJ Briscoe (11-2) earned the win with two runs allowed on nine hits and three strikeouts.

Van Alstyne’s Chandler David (13-3) recorded the loss with three runs on eight hits and five strikeouts.