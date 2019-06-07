Watch as nearly 7,800 people pack Dell Diamond to see 5A baseball state semifinal game

Special to the Star-Telegram

Georgetown packed the Dell Diamond stands with a sea of blue; only 15 miles from the stadium in Round Rock for the 5A baseball state semifinals on Thursday.

But this was a big moment for its counterpart, Sharyland Pioneer too.

Pioneer is over 300 miles away from Dell Diamond, but this was the program’s first trip. The school, located in the Rio Grande Valley, also made history by being the first school from that region to make it in baseball since 2007.

So of course, both fan bases had to come and show off their support.

Georgetown won 8-2 to advance to Saturday’s 5A championship at noon vs. Colleyville Heritage.