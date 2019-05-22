High School Sports
Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 14-18, 2019
Bobby Witt Jr. hits homer at Globe Life Park during playoff game
PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Caden Hawkins, Midlothian
What he did: The Weatherford College commit was brilliant on the mound during Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals vs. Cleburne. The Panthers won 3-0 in nine innings and Hawkins was there for every frame.
He threw 102 pitches (110 limit) and scattered six hits with 13 strikeouts. Hawkins left just six Yellow Jackets on base and threw 77 strikes. He recorded seven ground outs and six fly outs.
The Panthers went on to win the series in three games to advance to the semis for the first time since 2006.
Honorable Mention
Cooper Nelson, Brock: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 1 vs. Clyde
Matt Haley, Joshua: 7 IP, 1 H, 10 K in Game 1 vs. Corsicana
Joe Steeber, Carroll: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K in Game 2 vs. Marcus
Xander Carrasco, Benbrook: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K in Game 2 vs. Crandall
Devin Bennett, Benbrook: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Crandall
Cade McCollum, Lake Dallas: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 1 vs. Centennial
Kayden Voelkel, Legacy: 7 IP, 1 ER in Game 2 vs. Heritage
Willie Rangel, Cleburne: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Midlothian
Cooper Schneider, Cleburne: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K in Game 2 vs. Midlothian
Tyler Talbert, Flower Mound: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 3 vs. Hebron
Jordan Yoder, Lovejoy: 7 IP, 1 R, 8 K in Game 1 vs. Lone Star
Jack Hagan, McKinney Boyd: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 4 K in Game 2 vs. Allen
Brandon Troxler, Rockwall: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 K in Game 3 vs. Prosper
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Chad Ricker, Argyle
What he did: The UT-San Antonio commit hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in seven runs as the Eagles beat Brownwood 22-0 in Game 1 of their 4A Region I quarterfinal series.
Ricker also threw a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.
He finished with eight RBIs as the Eagles completed the sweep 11-1 in Game 2.
Honorable Mention
Jimmy Crooks, Trinity: Batted .500 with a HR and 3 RBIs vs. Frenship
Garrett Bourgeois, Midlothian: Walk-off, series clinching RBI single in Game 3 vs. Cleburne
Miguel Luevano, Corsicana: Game-winning RBI single in the 7th in Game 3 vs. Joshua
Jacob Guerrero, Coll. Heritage: 5 RBIs in Game 3 vs. Legacy
Yanluis Ortiz, Carroll: HR, 3 RBIs in Game 1 vs. Marcus
Austin Wallace, Flower Mound: 5 for 8, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs in Game 2 and 3 vs. Hebron
Luke Johnson, Prosper: HR, triple, double, 7 RBIs in Game 2 vs. Rockwall
Kolby Kinkade, Corsicana: 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs, 2.2 IP, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Joshua
Preston King, Argyle: Grand slam, double, 4 RBIs, 4 runs in Game 2 vs. Brownwood
Joshua Wood, Wylie East: 4 RBIs vs. McKinney North
Dylan De Leon, Lone Star: Walk-off, series clinching RBI in Game 3 vs. Lovejoy
Raef Wright, Legacy: Hit the walk-off in Game 2 vs. Heritage
Creighton Hansen, Liberty Christian: Walk-off RBI in TAPPS state semis, 4 IP, 1 R, 7 K in state championship
