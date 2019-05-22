Dallas-Fort Worth baseball players of the week May 14-18, 2019

Bobby Witt Jr. hits homer at Globe Life Park during playoff game The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The projected No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft and Colleyville Heritage senior hit a solo home run in left field during the first inning of the Panthers' area round game vs. Burleson, Thursday May 9, 2019.

PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Caden Hawkins, Midlothian

What he did: The Weatherford College commit was brilliant on the mound during Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals vs. Cleburne. The Panthers won 3-0 in nine innings and Hawkins was there for every frame.

He threw 102 pitches (110 limit) and scattered six hits with 13 strikeouts. Hawkins left just six Yellow Jackets on base and threw 77 strikes. He recorded seven ground outs and six fly outs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Panthers went on to win the series in three games to advance to the semis for the first time since 2006.

Honorable Mention

Cooper Nelson, Brock: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 1 vs. Clyde

Matt Haley, Joshua: 7 IP, 1 H, 10 K in Game 1 vs. Corsicana

Joe Steeber, Carroll: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K in Game 2 vs. Marcus

Xander Carrasco, Benbrook: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K in Game 2 vs. Crandall

Devin Bennett, Benbrook: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Crandall

Cade McCollum, Lake Dallas: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K in Game 1 vs. Centennial

Kayden Voelkel, Legacy: 7 IP, 1 ER in Game 2 vs. Heritage

Willie Rangel, Cleburne: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 1 vs. Midlothian

Cooper Schneider, Cleburne: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K in Game 2 vs. Midlothian

Tyler Talbert, Flower Mound: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K in Game 3 vs. Hebron

Jordan Yoder, Lovejoy: 7 IP, 1 R, 8 K in Game 1 vs. Lone Star

Jack Hagan, McKinney Boyd: 6.2 IP, 1 R, 4 K in Game 2 vs. Allen

Brandon Troxler, Rockwall: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 K in Game 3 vs. Prosper

HITTER OF THE WEEK

Chad Ricker, Argyle

What he did: The UT-San Antonio commit hit two home runs including a grand slam and drove in seven runs as the Eagles beat Brownwood 22-0 in Game 1 of their 4A Region I quarterfinal series.

Ricker also threw a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts.

He finished with eight RBIs as the Eagles completed the sweep 11-1 in Game 2.

Honorable Mention

Jimmy Crooks, Trinity: Batted .500 with a HR and 3 RBIs vs. Frenship

Garrett Bourgeois, Midlothian: Walk-off, series clinching RBI single in Game 3 vs. Cleburne

Miguel Luevano, Corsicana: Game-winning RBI single in the 7th in Game 3 vs. Joshua

Jacob Guerrero, Coll. Heritage: 5 RBIs in Game 3 vs. Legacy

Yanluis Ortiz, Carroll: HR, 3 RBIs in Game 1 vs. Marcus

Austin Wallace, Flower Mound: 5 for 8, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs in Game 2 and 3 vs. Hebron

Luke Johnson, Prosper: HR, triple, double, 7 RBIs in Game 2 vs. Rockwall

Kolby Kinkade, Corsicana: 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs, 2.2 IP, 0 R in Game 1 vs. Joshua

Preston King, Argyle: Grand slam, double, 4 RBIs, 4 runs in Game 2 vs. Brownwood

Joshua Wood, Wylie East: 4 RBIs vs. McKinney North

Dylan De Leon, Lone Star: Walk-off, series clinching RBI in Game 3 vs. Lovejoy

Raef Wright, Legacy: Hit the walk-off in Game 2 vs. Heritage

Creighton Hansen, Liberty Christian: Walk-off RBI in TAPPS state semis, 4 IP, 1 R, 7 K in state championship

Past winners

Ryan Bogusz, Lone Star

Matt Haley, Joshua

Wyatt Erickson, Pearce

Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage

Chase Alford, Sachse

Alex Vergara, Grapevine

Colton Craddock, Fossil Ridge

PJ Sanders, Brewer

Luke Savage, Prestonwood

Tony Robie, Lake Ridge

Zach Reinert, Aledo

Logan Hewitt, Aledo