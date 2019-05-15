High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth high school spring football game schedules

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass

North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. By
Up Next
North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. By

If your team is having a spring game, please email team and date at bgosset@star-telegram.com

Aledo, May 24

Arlington, May 23

Arlington Bowie, May 23

Arlington Martin, May 23

Arlington Sam Houston, May 21

Birdville, May 22

Braswell, May 16

Burleson Centennial, May 17

Colleyville Heritage, May 23

Denton Guyer, May 16

Duncanville, May 16

Eaton, May 23

Fossil Ridge, May 16

Grapevine, May 24

Haltom, May 23

Highland Park, May 16

Joshua, May 17

Justin Northwest, May 22

Keller Central, May 16

Lake Ridge May 17

Mansfield Summit, May 17

Nolan Catholic, May 18

Southlake Carroll, May 15

Weatherford, May 17

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  