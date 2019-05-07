Dallas-Fort Worth softball players of the week April 30-May 4, 2019

Forney softball gets new uniform for fallen teammate Emily Galiano The Jackrabbits got new baby blue uniforms with their motto "Play For Em" on the back during Play For Em night, Tuesday April 16, 2019 vs. North Forney. Freshman Emily Galiano died in a car accident in 2017. Video Credit by Forney softball Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Jackrabbits got new baby blue uniforms with their motto "Play For Em" on the back during Play For Em night, Tuesday April 16, 2019 vs. North Forney. Freshman Emily Galiano died in a car accident in 2017. Video Credit by Forney softball

PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Savanna DesRochers, Forney

What she did: A run in the third inning is all the 2020 Kansas commit allowed during a 4-1 victory in Game 3 to help the defending 5A champs clinch an area round series against Texarkana Texas.

DesRochers allowed three hits and struck out 10.

Forney also won Game 1, 4-1 and she allowed three hits and struck out 15. She struck out 6 in Game 2 to bring her 3-game total to 31 strikeouts in 21 innings. Her ERA vs. Texas High was 1.33 and she also went 2 of 3 with a double and 2 RBI in Game 1.

Honorable Mention

Maddy Wright, Eaton: 14 IP, 1 R, 18 K vs. Waxahachie

Annie Gunther, Wylie: 14 IP, 1 R vs. Temple

Karlie Charles, The Colony: 13 IP, 28 K vs. Granbury

Lexi Cowardty, 14 IP, 1 R, 10 K in Game 2 and 3 vs. Plano

Dylann Kaderka, Keller: 12 IP, 1 R, 10 K vs. SGP

Kelly Shackelford, Carroll: 10.2 IP, 1 R, 9 K vs. Mansfield

Emily Bradley, Azle: 7 IP, 1 R, 3 K in Game 2 vs. Arlington Heights

Julie Kennedy, Boswell: 16 IP, 22 K vs. Burleson

Micaela Wark, Reedy: 9 IP, 0 R, 5 K vs. Creekview

Lauren Kizer, Brock: 5 IP, 0 H, 9 K in Game 1 vs. Early

HITTER OF THE WEEK

Hayden Brown, Keller

What she did: The 2020 LSU softball commit belted two home runs, doubled and drove in seven runs in the Indians’ 20-2 victory over SGP during Game 1 of a 6A Region I area round series.

She also doubled and went 2 of 3 in Game 2’s 10-2 series clincher.

Brown drove in a run on a first-inning double. She added an RBI single during a 12-run second inning. She came up later in the inning and hit a 3-run home run. She added a 2-run blast in the fourth.

Honorable Mention

Harleigh Russell, Boswell: Walk-off RBI double in Game 2 vs. Burleson

Brooke Davis, Keller: 6 RBI vs. SGP; 2 HR in one inning in Game 1

Maddie Murley, Brock: 5 of 5, 4 doubles, 8 RBI in Game 2 vs. Early

Heidi Fischer, Aledo: 2 HR, walk-off HR in Game 2 vs. Eastlake

Piper Hankins, Trinity: Game-winning RBI double vs. Montwood

Jacee Hamlin, The Colony: 6 of 6, double, triple, 2 RBI, 6 runs vs. Granbury

Nikki Overton, Guyer: 5 of 10, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 runs vs. Lake Ridge

Brie Michelli, Azle: 2 doubles, 4 RBI in Game 1 vs. Arlington Heights

Macy Waddell, FW Christian: 3 of 3, HR, 2 doubles, 5 RBI vs Prince of Peace

Jordan Taylor, SW Christian: 4 of 4, HR, double, 4 RBI vs. Dallas Christian

Past winners

Kallie Erwin, LD Bell

Piper Harness, Carroll

Byrdie Skipper, Boswell

Kaitlyn Derheim, McKinney North

Lexi Pope, Frisco Centennial

Alexis Jasso, Venus

Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd

Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound

Trinity Cannon, Forney

Lauren Lucas, Little Elm

Reagan Hukill, Mansfield