Dallas-Fort Worth softball players of the week April 30-May 4, 2019
PLAYOFF PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Savanna DesRochers, Forney
What she did: A run in the third inning is all the 2020 Kansas commit allowed during a 4-1 victory in Game 3 to help the defending 5A champs clinch an area round series against Texarkana Texas.
DesRochers allowed three hits and struck out 10.
Forney also won Game 1, 4-1 and she allowed three hits and struck out 15. She struck out 6 in Game 2 to bring her 3-game total to 31 strikeouts in 21 innings. Her ERA vs. Texas High was 1.33 and she also went 2 of 3 with a double and 2 RBI in Game 1.
Honorable Mention
Maddy Wright, Eaton: 14 IP, 1 R, 18 K vs. Waxahachie
Annie Gunther, Wylie: 14 IP, 1 R vs. Temple
Karlie Charles, The Colony: 13 IP, 28 K vs. Granbury
Lexi Cowardty, 14 IP, 1 R, 10 K in Game 2 and 3 vs. Plano
Dylann Kaderka, Keller: 12 IP, 1 R, 10 K vs. SGP
Kelly Shackelford, Carroll: 10.2 IP, 1 R, 9 K vs. Mansfield
Emily Bradley, Azle: 7 IP, 1 R, 3 K in Game 2 vs. Arlington Heights
Julie Kennedy, Boswell: 16 IP, 22 K vs. Burleson
Micaela Wark, Reedy: 9 IP, 0 R, 5 K vs. Creekview
Lauren Kizer, Brock: 5 IP, 0 H, 9 K in Game 1 vs. Early
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Hayden Brown, Keller
What she did: The 2020 LSU softball commit belted two home runs, doubled and drove in seven runs in the Indians’ 20-2 victory over SGP during Game 1 of a 6A Region I area round series.
She also doubled and went 2 of 3 in Game 2’s 10-2 series clincher.
Brown drove in a run on a first-inning double. She added an RBI single during a 12-run second inning. She came up later in the inning and hit a 3-run home run. She added a 2-run blast in the fourth.
Honorable Mention
Harleigh Russell, Boswell: Walk-off RBI double in Game 2 vs. Burleson
Brooke Davis, Keller: 6 RBI vs. SGP; 2 HR in one inning in Game 1
Maddie Murley, Brock: 5 of 5, 4 doubles, 8 RBI in Game 2 vs. Early
Heidi Fischer, Aledo: 2 HR, walk-off HR in Game 2 vs. Eastlake
Piper Hankins, Trinity: Game-winning RBI double vs. Montwood
Jacee Hamlin, The Colony: 6 of 6, double, triple, 2 RBI, 6 runs vs. Granbury
Nikki Overton, Guyer: 5 of 10, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 runs vs. Lake Ridge
Brie Michelli, Azle: 2 doubles, 4 RBI in Game 1 vs. Arlington Heights
Macy Waddell, FW Christian: 3 of 3, HR, 2 doubles, 5 RBI vs Prince of Peace
Jordan Taylor, SW Christian: 4 of 4, HR, double, 4 RBI vs. Dallas Christian
Past winners
Kallie Erwin, LD Bell
Piper Harness, Carroll
Byrdie Skipper, Boswell
Kaitlyn Derheim, McKinney North
Lexi Pope, Frisco Centennial
Alexis Jasso, Venus
Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd
Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound
Trinity Cannon, Forney
Lauren Lucas, Little Elm
Reagan Hukill, Mansfield
