Trinity softball makes history; Keller, Carroll advance; Lake Ridge baseball forces Game 3

BASEBALL

LAKE RIDGE 2, LAKE HIGHLANDS 1

The Eagles didn’t get their first base hit until the fifth inning, but they managed to record five in the final three innings, including the walk-off single with two outs from Kyle Mosley to tie their Class 6A Region I bi-district baseball series Friday at Grand Prairie.

Game 3 is 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Prairie.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Ashton Inman got a lead-off single. Cameron Hill came in to pinch-run, stole second and got to third on an error. Luke Potter drove him in to tie the game with an RBI single to short.

Drew Thompson drew a walk two batters later to get Potter on second. Texas State commit Tony Robie allowed four hits and struck out eight for the Eagles (22-8).

Tanner Cabaniss struck out seven for the Wildcats (18-15-1).

MANSFIELD 8, DUNCANVILLE 2

The Tigers, who won their final regular game to clinch the last playoff spot in District 7-6A, scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat the 8-6A champs in Game 1 of their Region I bi-district series at Irving MacArthur.

Game 2 is noon Saturday at MacArthur.

Caleb Stanley, Hunter Simmons and Reed Thomas each drove in a run, while Kade Fletcher had a two-run double in the fourth to extend the Mansfield lead to 7-2. Fletcher added an RBI single in the sixth.

Cameron Loy doubled in a run in the first inning for the Tigers (15-12). Hogan Hargrove allowed three hits in six innings.

Ray Jaramillo and Ricardo Rangel had RBIs for the Panthers (24-7).

PEARCE 15, SOUTH GRAND PRAIRIE 14

When Tyler McShane hit a grand slam to put SGP in front 14-2 in the top of the seventh, surely the Pearce fans were headed to their cars, even at their home stadium.

But the Mustangs scored 13 runs in the bottom half and got the two-run walk-off home run by Wyatt Erickson to stun the Warriors in their Class 6A Region I bi-district series.

Game 2 is 1 p.m. Saturday at SGP.

Erickson recorded a three-run triple earlier in the seventh to make it 14-7.

SOFTBALL

TRINITY 5, MONTWOOD 4

Piper Hankins was the hero against Paschal with a grand slam and eight RBIs, and the Trinity sophomore did it again with the game-winning RBI single in the top of the seventh to send the Trojans past Montwood in a Class 6A Region I one-game area playoff.

Trinity (25-9) advances to the regional quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The Trojans led 2-0 in the first when Tierney Thomas drove in two with a triple. Montwood (29-8-1) got one in the first and led off the second inning with a home run to tie it at 2-2.

Both teams scored in the third and fifth innings.

CARROLL 3, MANSFIELD 2

Mansfield had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, but Kelly Shackelford forced a pop-fly to right field and the Dragons hung on to complete the sweep over the Tigers in a Class 6A Region I area round softball series.

Allie Nuenke drove in the game-winning run with a sac-fly in the sixth.

Carroll (24-13) took a 1-0 lead in the first when Kansas commit Katie Gee singled in a run, but Mansfield (24-9) scored twice in the bottom half on RBIs from Haley Morse and Emilee Watkins.

Shackelford allowed one hit and struck out three in 6 2/3 innings.

Carroll is headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 and plays district champion Keller.

KELLER 10, SOUTH GRAND PRAIRIE 2

Brooke Davis and Alexa Langeliers drove in two runs apiece, and Texas Tech signee Amanda DeSario hit a three-run home run as the Indians completed the sweep over the Warriors in a Class 6A Region I area round series.

The Indians (29-3-1) extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched a spot in the regional quarterfinals for the seventh-straight season. They’ll face district rival Carroll in the third round.

Dylann Kaderka picked up career win No. 75, while Caraline Woodall and Tessa Galipeau both drove in a run.

Davis hit two home runs in the same inning during Game 1 on Thursday, while Brown hit two homers and drove in seven runs.