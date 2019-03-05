Is this goal of the year? Granbury junior, Hardin-Simmons commit scores from 39 yards

Granbury junior Morgan Tatum might have recorded the girls soccer goal of the year for 2019 after her 39-yard strike against Mansfield Legacy.

In the video, a teammate holds off a defender and taps it to Tatum, who let’s it go. It pretty much finds the only place it can go in, the top right corner over the goalie.

Tatum, who committed to play soccer at Hardin-Simmons last week, is up to seven goals on the season, good for second on the team. The Pirates host Arlington Seguin and Everman on Tuesday and Friday.