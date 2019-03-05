High School Sports

Is this goal of the year? Granbury junior, Hardin-Simmons commit scores from 39 yards

By Brian Gosset

March 05, 2019 12:13 PM

Watch as Grandbury soccer player scores goal from 39 yards

Morgan Tatum, who committed to play soccer at Hardin-Simmons last week, is up to seven goals on the season, good for second on the team. In a recent game the Grandbury junior scored a goal from 39-yards away.
Granbury junior Morgan Tatum might have recorded the girls soccer goal of the year for 2019 after her 39-yard strike against Mansfield Legacy.

In the video, a teammate holds off a defender and taps it to Tatum, who let’s it go. It pretty much finds the only place it can go in, the top right corner over the goalie.

Tatum, who committed to play soccer at Hardin-Simmons last week, is up to seven goals on the season, good for second on the team. The Pirates host Arlington Seguin and Everman on Tuesday and Friday.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

