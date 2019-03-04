High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth girls soccer player of the week

By Brian Gosset

March 04, 2019 07:30 AM

Benbrook’s Kyndall Jennings

People are allowed to vote multiple times. Voting will end Tuesday morning.

Please no cheating. Our system will detect cheated votes and take them away.

Winner will be announced this week. If you have a POW nominee, please email name, school and stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com by Sunday afternoon. Thanks!

Nominees are Grapevine’s Ashton Wright, Benbrook’s Kyndall Jennings and South Hills’ Cristal Saldivar.

Ashton Wright, Grapevine: Recorded 3 goals and 4 assists including 2 and 3 vs. Chisholm Trail
Kyndall Jennings, Benbrook: Scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds vs. Lake Worth
Cristal Saldivar, South Hills: Recorded 6 goals including 4 vs. Eastern Hills

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

