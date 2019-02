Which local hoops teams are going to keep their state title dreams alive this week?

CLASS 6A REGION I

Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, Fort Worth

Euless Trinity (22-10) vs. Duncanville (28-7), 6 p.m. Friday; Odessa Permian (28-7) vs. Denton Guyer (32-4), 8 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 1 p.m. Saturday

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

TRINITY TROJANS

Defeated Arlington, Tascosa, North Crowley

Season Average: 60.9 points per game

Win Streak: 9 games

Last trip to regionals: 1996

Last trip to state: 1996

No. 1 DUNCANVILLE PANTHERS

Defeated Waxahachie, Hebron, DeSoto

Season Average: 75.4 points per game

Win Streak: 21 games

Last trip to regionals: 2009

Last trip to state: 2007

PERMIAN PANTHERS

Defeated EP Socorro, Arl. Martin, EP Americas

Season Average: 57.2 points per game

Win Streak: 8 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: Never

No. 2 GUYER WILDCATS

Defeated Irving MacArthur, Richardson Pearce, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Season Average: 78.6 points per game

Win Streak: 15 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018 (vs. Permian in semifinal)

Last trip to state: Never

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 21 Hitting the hardwood

CLASS 6A REGION II

Davis Fieldhouse, Dallas

Rockwall (30-6) vs. Houston Klein Forest (30-3), 6 p.m. Friday; South Garland (30-6) vs. Spring (23-12), 8 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 2 p.m. Saturday

No. 8 ROCKWALL YELLOWJACKETS

Defeated Waco, Plano West, Killeen Shoemaker

Season Average: 70.4 points per game

Win Streak: 5 games

Last trip to regionals: 2001

Last trip to state: Never

No. 15 KLEIN FOREST EAGLES

Defeated Houston Westfield, Cypress Springs, Houston Eisenhower

Season Average: 73.9 points per game

Win Streak: 21 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: 2008

No. 7 SOUTH GARLAND COLONELS

Defeated Prosper, Waco Midway, Dallas Jesuit

Season Average: 66.8 points per game

Win Streak: 19 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018

SPRING LIONS

Defeated Klein, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Klein Collins

Season Average: 69.2 points per game

Win Streak: 6 games

Last trip to regionals: 2010

Last trip to state: Never

CLASS 5A REGION I

Western Texas College, Snyder

Amarillo Palo Duro (27-2) vs. Justin Northwest (29-7), 4 p.m. Friday; Lubbock Monterey (29-8) vs. Mansfield Timberview (34-2), 6 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 2 p.m. Saturday

PALO DURO DONS

Defeated Abilene Cooper, EP Eastwood, WF Rider

Season Average: 74.1 points per game

Win Streak: 4 games

Last trip to regionals: 2015

Last trip to state: 2005

No. 6 NORTHWEST TEXANS

Defeated Birdville, Burl. Centennial, Brewer

Season Average: 70.9 points per game

Win Streak: 11 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018 (State Runner-Up)

MONTEREY PLAINSMEN

Defeated Abilene Wylie, EP Eastlake, Amarillo Caprock

Season Average: 63.7 points per game

Win Streak: 7 games

Last trip to regionals: 1992

Last trip to state: Never

No. 3 TIMBERVIEW WOLVES

Defeated FW Arlington Heights, Little Elm, The Colony

Season Average: 72.2 points per game

Win Streak: 15 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: 2017 (State Champ)

CLASS 5A REGION II

Curtis Culwell Center, Garland

Highland Park (26-9) vs. Sulphur Springs (27-8), 6 p.m. Friday; Frisco Lone Star (25-10) vs. Lancaster (31-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Regional Final, 1 p.m. Saturday

HIGHLAND PARK SCOTS

Defeated Seagoville, Lucas Lovejoy, Dallas Kimball

Season Average: 66.3 points per game

Win Streak: 16 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: 1998

No. 4 SULPHUR SPRINGS WILDCATS

Defeated John Tyler, Midlothian, Lufkin

Season Average: 62.8 points per game

Win Streak: 14 games

Last trip to regionals: N/A

Last trip to state: N/A

LONE STAR RANGERS

Defeated Denison, Dallas Wilson, McKinney North

Season Average: 59.7 points per game

Win Streak: 3 games

Last trip to regionals: 2014

Last trip to state: Never

No. 1 LANCASTER TIGERS

Defeated Waco University, Nacogdoches, Red Oak

Season Average: 73.2 points per game

Win Streak: 20 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2016

CLASS 4A REGION II

Texass A&M University-Commerce

Wilmer-Hutchins (30-3) vs. Paris (29-7), 6 p.m. Friday; Dallas Oak Cliff Faith (32-6) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-13), 8 p.m.

Regional Final, Noon Saturday

No. 1 WILMER-HUTCHINS EAGLES

Defeated Sanger, FW Dunbar, Dallas Lincoln

Season Average: 74.7 points per game

Win Streak: 14 games

Last trip to regionals: 2013

Last trip to state: Never

No. 21 PARIS WILDCATS

Defeated Gilmer, Van, Longview Spring Hill

Season Average: 61.4 points per game

Win Streak: 15 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: Never

No. 2 FAITH FAMILY EAGLES

Defeated Castleberry, Melissa, Dallas Carter

Season Average: 65.8 points per game

Win Streak: 21 games

Last trip to regionals: 2016

Last trip to state: 2003

PLEASANT GROVE HAWKS

Defeated Henderson, Mabank, Crandall

Season Average: 58.8 points per game

Win Streak: 3 games

Last trip to regionals: 2013

Last trip to state: Never

OTHERS IN DFW

No. 5 DECATUR EAGLES (35-3)

Class 4A Region I vs. Lubbock Estacado, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian University

Defeated Godley, WF Hirschi, Burkburnett

Season Average: 60.9 points per game

Win Streak: 15 games

Last trip to regionals: 2003

Last trip to state: Never

WAXAHACHIE LIFE MUSTANGS (25-10)

Class 4A Region III vs. Silsbee, 8 p.m. Friday, Sam Houston State

Defeated Waco La Vega, Mexia, China Spring

Season Average: 62.8 points per game

Win Streak: 13 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: Never

No. 1 BROCK EAGLES (31-5)

Class 3A Region I vs. Brownfield, 6 p.m. Friday, Wayland Baptist University

Defeated WF City View, Colorado City, Holliday

Season Average: 67 points per game

Win Streak: 16 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2017

No. 3 DALLAS MADISON TROJANS (18-16)

Class 3A Region II vs. Tatum, 5 p.m. Friday, Prosper HS

Defeated Rains, Bonham, Mineola

Season Average: 67 points per game

Win Streak: 13 games

Last trip to regionals: 2017

Last trip to state: 2017 (State Champ)

No. 2 MUENSTER HORNETS (19-4)

Class 2A Region II vs. Big Sandy, 5 p.m. Friday, McKinney Boyd HS

Defeated Tioga, Windthorst, Lindsay

Season Average: 53.8 points per game

Win Streak: 6 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018

No. 1 LIPAN INDIANS (34-2)

Class 1A Region III vs. Graford, 7 p.m. Friday, Mansfield HS

Defeated May, Strawn

Season Average: 70 points per game

Win Streak: 2 games

Last trip to regionals: 2018

Last trip to state: 2018 (2-time defending State Champ)