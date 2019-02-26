Hukill voted softball player of the week; Blohowiak is voted top girls soccer player

Mansfield center fielder Reagan Hukill, who signed with UT-Arlington in November, was recently voted area high school softball player of the week after her monster performance in Round Rock.

Hukill hit 11 of 15 (0.733 hitting percentage) with four home runs, four doubles, 10 runs scored and 9 RBI.

Granbury’s goal-keeper Macie Blohowiak was voted girls soccer player of the week after a standout performance against Burleson Centennial, which entered the night 13-0-1.

The game went into PKs and Blohowiak scored the first goal for the Pirates and made two saves in the shootout. She recorded 10 saves overall during the victory.