Hukill voted softball player of the week; Blohowiak is voted top girls soccer player

By Brian Gosset

February 26, 2019 04:35 PM

Mansfield center fielder Reagan Hukill, who signed with UT-Arlington in November, was recently voted area high school softball player of the week after her monster performance in Round Rock.

Hukill hit 11 of 15 (0.733 hitting percentage) with four home runs, four doubles, 10 runs scored and 9 RBI.

Granbury’s goal-keeper Macie Blohowiak was voted girls soccer player of the week after a standout performance against Burleson Centennial, which entered the night 13-0-1.

The game went into PKs and Blohowiak scored the first goal for the Pirates and made two saves in the shootout. She recorded 10 saves overall during the victory.

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

