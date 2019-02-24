Keller Timber Creek girls win state wrestling title; Arlington Martin second once again

The Keller Timber Creek girls wrestling team earned a state championship at the UIL state tournament, which concluded on Saturday evening at the Berry Center in Cypress.

It was the program’s first team title in its 10th year of existence.

In the boys’ division, Arlington Martin again finished second to Allen for the third straight year.

For Allen, it marked the 10th straight state championship.

Timber Creek’s Jayson Conger is in his second year as the head coach and knew the team had great possibilities.

Wrestling Texas had tagged the Lady Falcons as the top team in the state for much of the season.

“We don’t look for championships,” Conger said. “We look to get better every day. Our motto is “1 percent” and we got 1 percent better every day in practice and want to peak this weekend, at this tournament.

“Honestly, I’m just thankful for these girls. They let me in there every day to push them and they come in to put in the extra work they need to put in and do the extra things. They believe in the process and they embrace the grind.”

The Lady Falcons led after the first day of the tournament, followed by Keller Central.

Coppell finished in second and Central tied for fourth with Northwest Nelson.

Timber Creek finished with a state champion in Bianca Rosales at 185, a runner-up, Daya Powell at 215 and a fourth-place finish by Jude Miller.

There were several other local wrestlers bringing home gold, too.

Keller’s Parker Decker took first at 126 pounds, finishing the season at 46-0. The experienced wrestler had won numerous titles, but the state championship had eluded the junior.

Arlington Martin, in the second-place team performance, saw championships collected by Donavan Whitted, Dominic Chavez and Samara Chavez.

Arlington Bowie’s Adam Kilgore won gold, as did Haltom’s Aaliyahrai Stewart and Jasmine Howard of Azle (33-0).

Winning their second state titles were Aiden Jean, Justin Northwest, Northwest Nelson’s Lexie Basham (56-0) and Weatherford’s Camille Fournier, who finished an undefeated season at 42-0.