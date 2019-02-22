Cinderella season ends for Richland girls, Trinity boys headed to regional quarters

Richland’s Cinderella season came to an end on Friday night to the hands of 6A No. 3 DeSoto 74-37 in a Region I semifinal game from Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

The Rebels (19-16) reached the regional tournament for the first time since 1988.

“This group came in and wanted to do something special,” Richland coach Shelley Davis said. “They played their hearts out and to get as far we got, I don’t think people really gave us the respect of how good this team really was.”

DeSoto (31-6) got out to a 10-point lead with 2:23 left in the opening period and extending it to 16 midway through the second quarter following a Michayla Gatewood layup. Bria Patterson drained a 3-pointer shortly after for a 32-15 lead. Kendall Brown, who scored a game-high 19, pushed the margin to 26 and the Eagles led 45-19 at intermission.

Alexis Maroon knocked down two 3-pointers for Richland in the third quarter. Simara Peyton had a team-high 17.

DeSoto will face District 7-6A counterpart South Grand Prairie (25-12) in the regional final at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Eagles won the season series, 58-57 and 51-31, but the Warriors have playoff wins over state power Duncanville, No. 1 Cedar Hill and Tascosa, 53-29 on Friday. SGP is a win away from its first state tourney while DeSoto is in the regional final for the first time since 2008.

GIRLS

Timberview 64, Lubbock-Cooper 50

The No. 1 Wolves defeated the Pirates in a 5A Region I semifinal game to set up a rematch of last year’s 5A title game against No. 2 Amarillo (34-4) at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Western Texas College in Snyder.

All five Timberview (38-1) starters scored in double figures, led by Timia Jefferson’s 19. Mikayla Hutchinson and Kennedy Wilson both added 12 apiece. The Wolves led 23-12 after one.

Timberview is one win away from a third-straight state tourney berth. Amarillo defeated Timberview last season, 59-54, but the Wolves won 57-48 in November.

John Paul II 55, Nolan Catholic 50

Despite an 11-0 Nolan Catholic run in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals hung on to beat the Vikings in a TAPPS 6A regional semifinal game at Brewer HS. The Cardinals take on Bishop Lynch in the regional final at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Trailing by 10 early in the fourth quarter, Nolan (24-16) scored the 11-straight points to take the lead. Abbey Walter, who finished with a team-high 23, scored six during the run while a 3-point play by Gloria Foruah gave the Vikings a 46-45 lead with under four to play.

But John Paul (25-11) scored the next five to put the game away. Neveah Tot led with a game-high 24.

BOYS

Euless Trinity 64, Tascosa 45

The Trojans are headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1996 after eliminating the Rebels in a 6A Region I area round game from Big Springs HS.

Trinity (21-10) held Tascosa (21-10) to 33 percent shooting. The Trojans will face No. 3 North Crowley.

Marcus Ervin sparked an 8-0 run by himself in the third quarter to help Trinity pull away. He finished with 14 points while Andre Nunley led with 19 and six assists.

Prestonwood 64, Nolan Catholic 59

The Lions hit eight 3-pointers, including six from Keller Boothby, to beat the Vikings in a TAPPS 6A regional semifinal game at Brewer HS. Prestonwood (22-16) takes on Bishop Lynch in the regional final at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 3-point play by Boothby gave the Lions their largest lead at 52-39 with 4:41 left. Nolan (29-9) cut it six after a three from Jayden Williams with 2:40 to go, but Prestonwood made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Boothby scored 24 points while Williams led the Vikings with 14.

Wilmer-Hutchins 94, Dunbar 63

The Eagles, No. 1 in 4A, went on a 19-2 run late in the second quarter and pulled away from the Wildcats in a Region II area round game at Mansfield Summit HS.

Dunbar (20-15) had just closed to 26-18 on a Timothy Hartman hook shot, but the Wildcats went cold from there and Wilmer-Hutchins (29-3) couldn’t miss. The Eagles hit 7 of 10 from three, including four by Dyriel Empy during the run. Empy led with 20 points and hit six 3-pointers. Jeremiah Keys led Dunbar with a game-high 23 points including five 3-pointers.