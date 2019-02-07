Pair of TCU signees highlight Aledo’s National Signing Day festivities

TCU signees Wyatt Harris and Colt Ellison highlighted Aledo’s Winter Signing Ceremony at the Bearcats’ indoor practice facility on Wednesday.

It was one of the largest groups Aledo football has ever had sign at one time, according to former athletic director and now head coach Tim Buchanan.

“We had 46 seniors in this class so naturally it’s going to lead to more scholarships,” said Buchanan of the 10 football players that signed. “But this was a really good class.”

Aledo won the Class 5A Division II football title in December.

“I think Gary Patterson being a defensive-minded coach and being here in Fort Worth, there’s really nowhere better to be,” said Ellison, a 6-4, 235-pound defensive end who was offered by several other schools. “Washington, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss were some big ones, but in the end it was TCU.”

Harris, a 6-3, 218-pound linebacker, also likes the fact that some of the best defense in the nation is played in Fort Worth.

“Having probably the best defensive mind in the game being able to coach you and it’s right in your backyard,” said Harris of staying home to play for Patterson. “They also have a winning program every season.”

Former Aledo head coach and now AD Steve Wood said that he had purposely taken both players out to TCU practices just to show them what it’s like.

“It’s different, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s football and they’re football guys,” said Wood. “They’ll be out there playing; they won’t be on the sideline.”

Wyatt’s brother, Wes Harris, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at TCU, also influenced both players.

“I went up there and saw it every time he went and I already knew about it,” said Wyatt of visits he took with Wes. “I was obviously in Colt’s ear about it to.”

“Constantly,” Colt chimed in.

“I just knew it was TCU,” Wyatt said. “I had one other offer, but once TCU offered me then it really didn’t matter. I knew where I wanted to go.”

In addition to Harris and Ellison the Bearcats have Cameron Callaway who’s headed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Devan Daugherty and Tre Owens will play at Midwestern State University. Logan Escamilla has signed with Tarleton State.

Cayden Glasgow will also stay in Fort Worth at Texas Wesleyan with Avery Jackson deciding on Howard Payne. Chandler Knandel and Colby Thomas will play for the University of Central Arkansas and East Central University, respectively.

Ben Huxtable also signed to play golf at Northwestern Oklahoma State.