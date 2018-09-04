WATCH: Benbrook RB lights up scoreboard vs. Nevada Community

Benbrook opened the season on Thursday and defeated Nevada Community 41-29. It was the program’s third win all-time.

The Bobcats are entering its third varsity season. They went 0-10 in 2016 and 2-8 last year.

Senior running back Quintan Jackson was once again impressive. He rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries. His long came from 76 yards where he made six defenders miss.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He also scored on TD runs of 56, 52 and 12 yards.

Jackson rushed for over 1,500 yards and 17 TDs last season. He rushed for nearly 1,700 yards and 18 TDs in 2016.

Thursday’s performance was Jackson’s 17th 100-yard game in 21 tries.

He has gone over 200 yards eight times with a career-high of 414 last season.

The Bobcats are at Ferris, 7:30 Friday, and host Krum and Anna before starting district play.