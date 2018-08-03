High School Sports

Want a refresher from UIL Realignment? Here are the new Class 6A districts in DFW

By Brian Gosset

August 03, 2018 07:00 AM

District 3-6A

Abilene

Euless Trinity

Haltom

LD Bell

Richland

San Angelo Central

Weatherford

District 4-6A

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Arlington Sam Houston

North Crowley

FW Paschal

FW Trimble Tech

District 5-6A

Denton Guyer

Byron Nelson

Eaton

Keller

Keller Central

Fossil Ridge

Timber Creek

Southlake Carroll

District 6-6A

Coppell

Lewisville

Flower Mound

FM Marcus

Hebron

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

District 7-6A

Mansfield

Lake Ridge

Summit

DeSoto

Cedar Hill

Grand Prairie

South Grand Prairie

Waxahachie

District 8-6A

Duncanville

Dallas Skyline

Dallas Molina

Dallas White

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Pearce

Lake Highlands

District 9-6A

Allen

Prosper

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Dallas Jesuit

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

District 10-6A

Garland

Rowlett

Sachse

Lakeview Centennial

Naaman Forest

North Garland

South Garland

Wylie

District 11-6A

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

Longview

Tyler Lee

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

