Want a refresher from UIL Realignment? Here are the new Class 6A districts in DFW

District 3-6A
Abilene
Euless Trinity
Haltom
LD Bell
Richland
San Angelo Central
Weatherford
District 4-6A
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Arlington Sam Houston
North Crowley
FW Paschal
FW Trimble Tech
District 5-6A
Denton Guyer
Byron Nelson
Eaton
Keller
Keller Central
Fossil Ridge
Timber Creek
Southlake Carroll
District 6-6A
Coppell
Lewisville
Flower Mound
FM Marcus
Hebron
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
District 7-6A
Mansfield
Lake Ridge
Summit
DeSoto
Cedar Hill
Grand Prairie
South Grand Prairie
Waxahachie
District 8-6A
Duncanville
Dallas Skyline
Dallas Molina
Dallas White
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Pearce
Lake Highlands
District 9-6A
Allen
Prosper
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Dallas Jesuit
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
District 10-6A
Garland
Rowlett
Sachse
Lakeview Centennial
Naaman Forest
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
District 11-6A
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath
Longview
Tyler Lee
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Comments