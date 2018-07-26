Former DFW star, whose college team reached the NCAA Final Four, to play overseas

Former Kennedale basketball star Aundre Jackson has signed a pro contract with Skallagrimur in Borgarnes, Iceland.

Skallagrimur competes in the Iceland Dominos League. Last season, they posted a 21-3 record and won the Icelandic Division I regular-season championship.

Jackson graduated this year as the all-time leader in field goal percentage for Loyola University at Chicago. The Ramblers took hold of the NCAA tournament in March. The Cinderella team reached the Final Four.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

NCAA First Round - Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Miami Steve Woltmann Loyola Athletics

Jackson made his mark in two seasons at Loyola by recording a career 62 field goal percentage. The 2016-17 Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year established a Loyola single-season record that year by connecting on a staggering 66.9 percent of his field goal attempts.

Jackson helped the Ramblers to a program-best 32 wins this season as a senior. They reached the tourney for the first time since 1985 and the Final Four for the first time in 55 years.

Jackson averaged 11 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He shot 57.6 percent from the field. He scored in double figures in 21 games and scored a career-high 25 points against UNC Wilmington.

He scored a team-high 16 points in a victory over No. 3 seed Tennessee in the NCAA tournament and his three-pointer with just over two minutes left gave the Ramblers the lead for good in a Sweet 16 victory over Nevada.

Jackson was named to the MVC All-Newcomer Team and MVC All-Bench Team as a junior and his 66.9 field goal percentage that year ranked as the second-best mark in conference.

Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Nevada Steve Woltmann Loyola Athletics

With Kennedale for three seasons, Jackson averaged 20 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He was twice named the district offensive player of the year, was a district co-MVP and all-state selection.

Kennedale went to the UIL Class 3A state tournament with a 38-0 record when Jackson was a senior in 2014. The Wildcats lost in the semifinals, but Jackson recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

He shot 70 percent from the field that season and was named all state and district offensive MVP.





Jackson started his collegiate career at McLennan CC in Waco.