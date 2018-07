Take a look at which Fort Worth area softball players won all district awards in 2018

District 3-6A

Co-MVP: Kasey Simpson, Keller

Co-MVP: Mady Lohman, Timber Creek

Pitcher: Dylann Kaderka, Keller

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Catcher: Hayden Brown, Keller

Newcomer: Allie Shaw, Timber Creek

Offensive: Alyssa Washington, Abilene

Co-Defensive: Dani Garcia, Fossil Ridge

Co-Defensive: Amanda Desario, Keller

Utility: Alexa Langeliers, Keller

Keller's Kasey Simpson hits an RBI single to take a 3-1 lead over Timber Creek during the third inning of Friday's May 27, 2016 softball Region I championship playoff game at Chisholm Trail High School. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

First team

Kaylen Washington, Abilene

KK Roberson, Abilene

Syndee Shelton, Central

Hope Waid, Fossil Ridge

Lauren Guerrero, Fossil Ridge

Sam Garcia, Haltom

Riley Love, Keller

Brooke Davis, Keller

Sydney Smith, Timber Creek

Sarah Hawkins, Timber Creek

Rylee Layton, Timber Creek

Kristen Kamnick, Weatherford

District 4-6A

MVP: Paxton Scheurer, Mansfield

Offensive: Haley Morse, Mansfield

Defensive: Mikail Ragland, Arlington

Pitcher: Lauryn Henson, Arlington

Co-Catcher: Renee Flores, Arlington

Co-Catcher: Sarah Lewis, Martin

Utility: Emma Perry, Paschal

Newcomer: Alyssa Mason, Martin

Mansfield pitcher Paxton Scheurer throws against Timber Creek during the second inning of Friday's May 13, 2016 softball playoff game in Mansfield. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

First team

Nia Newsome, Arlington

Elaine Lopez, Arlington

Brooke Kolanek, Arlington

Raven Cardenas, Bowie

Courtney Bailey, Bowie

Dawna Berry, Lamar

Marcelina Cruz, Lamar

Reagan Hukill, Mansfield

Medina Barakat, Mansfield

Madison Owen, Mansfield

Kennedy Hardy, Mansfield

Jordyn Ateman, Martin

Jadyn James, Martin

Jenna Rude, Martin

Daisy Gomez, North Crowley

Elena Torres, Paschal

Lydia Vidales, Paschal

Alisha Jones, Paschal

Maggie Hurst, Paschal

Triyona Junt, Sam Houston

Hannah Lyle, Sam Houston

District 5-6A

Co-MVP: Megan Lesko, Flower Mound

Co-MVP: Kendall Jennings, Flower Mound

Pitcher: Audrey Faulks, Hebron

Catcher: Gaby Garcia, Carroll

Offensive: Lexi Benson, Marcus

Co-Defensive: Avery Ziegler, Carroll

Co-Defensive: Ashlyn Lerm, Marcus

Utility: Kennedy Hernandez, Hebron

Newcomer: Mackenzie Lucio, Trinity

Junior catcher Gaby Garcia has been one of the few Lady Dragons who hasn’t had to change position this season. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

First team

Sarah Diessner, Byron Nelson

Gigi Rasmussen, Byron Nelson

Abigail Stuart, Carroll

Riley Carter, Carroll

Kaitlyn Sadler, Flower Mound

Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound

Grace Meador, Flower Mound

Michelle Hollon, Flower Mound

Kayla Wallace, Flower Mound

Maddy Usey, Hebron

Kallie Erwin, LD Bell

Peyton Newman, LD Bell

Adriana Nash, Lewisville

Billie McFadyen, Marcus

Emma Barr, Marcus

KK Kenney, Marcus

District 6-5A

Co-MVP: Julie Kennedy, Boswell

Co-MVP: Maddy Wright, Eaton

Offensive: Peyton Robinson, Boswell

Co-Defensive: Kat Huseman, Saginaw

Co-Defensive: Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton

Pitcher: Brooke Ledbetter, Azle

Catcher: Emma Blagrave, Boswell

Utility: Ashleigh Boswell, Brewer

Newcomer: Emma Robertson

Kaitlyn Huseman had a career-high seven home runs in 2017 for Saginaw. Melony Holubek-Mhoon Courtesy

First team

Heidi Fischer, Aledo

Lindsey McElroy, Aledo

Logan Graham, Azle

Rayne Cottle, Azle

Gracelyn Rosales, Boswell

Kelsy Paris, Boswell

Sydney Carithers, Brewer

Lauren Jenkins, Brewer

Lexi White, Chisholm Trail

Kaitlyn Dunn, Chisholm Trail

Paige Tamayo, Eaton

Chelsea Blankenship, Eaton

Maci Elliot, Eaton

Hannah Copeland, Northwest

Hailie Fellers, Saginaw

Marissa Basaldu, Saginaw

District 7-5A

Co-MVP: Ashleigh Sgambelluri, Arlington Heights

Co-MVP: Jalee McDonald, Arlington Heights

Pitcher: Rebecca Lindamood, Western Hills

Catcher: Yana Begma, Western Hills

Offensive: Melinda Martinez, Arlington Heights

Defensive: Bianca Builtron, South Hills

Utility: Sidney Jackson, Trimble Tech

Newcomer: Jourdan Jacobs, Arlington Heights

SHARE COPY LINK The softball team at FW Arlington Heights knocked off Boswell 4-3 in eight innings during Game 3 to clinch a spot in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

First team

Emily Andress, Arlington Heights

Ally Arellano, Arlington Heights

Gessel Ramirez, North Side

Kaaliyah Reyna, North Side

Alyssa Reyes, South Hills

Angelica Herrera, South Hills

Jennifer Collazo, South Hills

Kaliyia Boyd, Southwest

Alexus Veloz, Trimble Tech

Mikayla Wilson, Trimble Tech

Lexi Zabala, Western Hills

District 8-5A

MVP: Maggie Black, Colleyville Heritage

Offensive: Mari Prazak, Colleyville Heritage

Defensive: Natalie Powell, Birdville

Pitcher: Hannah Hasle, Colleyville Heritage

Catcher: Abbie Moore, Richland

Newcomer: Hannah Jackson, Birdville

Maggie Black with her select team Texas Glory Adkins in the summer. Courtesy Maggie Black

First team

Maygan Paul, Birdville

Lencia Powell, Birdville

Payton Walker, Birdville

Korina Rodriguez, Carter-Riverside

Asia Valle, Carter-Riverside

Bri Clark, Colleyville Heritage

Sydney Kaai, Colleyville Heritage

Sara Grace Parks, Coll. Heritage

Caroline O’Donnell, Colleyville Heritage

Reese Lipe, Grapevine

Madison Motley, Grapevine

Stephanie Pfeifer, Richland

Krystal Lindsey, Richland

Abbie Moore, Richland

District 9-5A

MVP: Gracie Morton, Centennial

Pitcher: Kelby Been, Granbury

Offensive: Kaitlyn Stone, Joshua

Defensive: Mac Harshbarger, Centennial

Utility: Alison Cooper, Granbury

Newcomer: Serena Bersuch, Centennial

Gracie Morton batted .607 with 42 RBIs this past season for Burleson Centennial. Courtesy Gracie Morton

First team

Brailey Wasik, Burleson

Audrey Schneidmiller, Burleson

Reagan Ellison, Centennial





Kylee Gowin, Centennial

MacKenzie Law, Centennial

Sara King, Cleburne

Bekka Castillo, Cleburne

Katie Marshall, Everman

Cassie Wallace, Joshua

Catherine Murphy, Joshua

District 10-5A

MVP: Courtney Taylor, Legacy

Pitcher: Jaycee Cook, Legacy

Offensive: Kate Tovar, Lake Ridge

Defensive: Mia Greenzweig, Summit

Newcomer: Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Utility: Taniece Tyson, Red Oak

Courtney Taylor and her Lady Broncos squad entered the week in first place. Stephen English senglish@star-telegram.com

First team

Brittni Rufus, Lake Ridge

Ala Rosalez, Lake Ridge

Brileigh Peters, Lake Ridge

Sophie Hannabas, Legacy

Kelby Robbins, Legacy

Emily Singleton, Midlothian

Annabel Anderson, Midlothian

Lacy Weaver, Red Oak

Mikalyn Greenzweig, Summit

Madison Silva, Timberview

Briana Perez, Timberview

Lillian Graham, Waxahachie

Sharrika Levingston, Waxahachie

Talia Salinas, Waxahachie

Kameron Ryer, Waxahachie

District 7-4A

MVP: Eleina Garcia, Springtown

Pitcher: Lexi DeLuna, Mineral Wells

Co-Catcher: Kaitlynn Blue, Mineral Wells

Co-Catcher: Maykayland Jackson, Benbrook

Offensive: Terra Newsom, Mineral Wells

Co-Defensive: Elizabeth Gray, Mineral Wells

Co-Defensive: Yvette Martinez, Castleberry

First team

Joselyn Heath Fobbs, Benbrook

Mercedes Blanchard, Benbrook

Arianna Ramos, Castleberry

Makayla Stewarrd, Castleberry

Janet Parral, Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Alyssa Bradberry, Kennedale

Megan Calhoun, Kennedale

Mary Grace Howard, Kennedale

Allison Hall, Lake Worth

Natalia Acevedeo, Lake Worth

Marabel Carrbajal, Lake Worth

Taylor Levan, Mineral Wells

Ashley Anderson, Mineral Wells

Kiarra Pruitt, Mineral Wells

Emma Bullock, Mineral Wells

Raynee Henderson, Springtown

Delaney Jones, Springtown

Kelsey Benson, Springtown

District 8-4A

MVP: Kaitlynn Woodlee, Alvarado

Pitcher: Kaylee Davis, Venus

Catcher: Natalie Lopez, Venus

Offensive: Faith Waugh, Alvarado

Defensive: Nicole Yarbrough, Godley

Utility: Kristen Pettit, Stephenville

Newcomer: Kenzie Stotts, Godley

First team

LaKayla Cole, Alvarado

Brooke Nalley, Alvarado

Lexi Ebbens, Godley

Tana Reeves, Godley

Elizabeth Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage

Rachael Gray, Midlothian Heritage

Julia Flores, Stephenville

Morgan DiCiccio, Stephenville

Madison Gilder, Stephenville

Jessica Ebeling, Stephenville

Alexis Jasso, Venus

Shyann Lewis, Venus

District 7-3A

MVP: Mattye Tyler, Brock

Pitcher: Brynna Foster, Eastland

Catcher: Katie Ruddy, Peaster

Offensive: Landry Felts, Brock

Co-Defensive: Anarenee Beyer, Brock

Co-Defensive: Jaeley May, Eastland

Newcomer: Sydney Buchanan, Tolar

Brock sophomore Mattye Tyler (21) throws as the Eagles defeated Palmer in Game 2 of the best-of-three UIL Softball Regional 3A Quarterfinals Championship Series game, held at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 14, 2016. Ian McVea Special to the Star-Telegram

First team

Makenna Moser, Breckenridge

Alyssa Reyes, Breckenridge

Kelli Wilcox, Breckenridge

Bailey Wagner, Brock

Jessica Leek, Brock

Kacie Gilreath, Brock

Landri Edgar, Cisco

Alexis Leake, Eastland

Taci Tatum, Peaster

Bailea Dodson, Peaster

Hannah Bird, Peaster

Alicia Hamm, Tolar

Southwest Prep Conference

First team (DFW only)

CJ Landrum, Country Day





Kat Clum, Country Day

Samantha Burke, Country Day

Hailey Wetherill, Greenhill

Hannah Reynolds, Greenhill

Madison Stringfield, Hockaday

Megan Munday, Oakridge

McKenzie Clemons, Trinity Valley

Jenna Milan, Trinity Valley

TAPPS DIV 1

DFW only

Callie Lynch, Bishop Dunne

Kathryn Picha, Bishop Dunne

Lillia Farlow, Bishop Lynch

Riley Cantrell, Bishop Lynch





Gabi Quintanilla, Bishop Lynch

Gracie Arthur, Liberty Christian

Taylor Skaggs, Liberty Christian

Hannah Taylor, Liberty Christian

Avery Boley, Nolan Catholic

Kortlyn Brown, Nolan Catholic

Delaney Boley, Nolan Catholic

Elena Larsen, Nolan Catholic

Miranda Rivera, Nolan Catholic

Kate Yanof, TC Addison

Rachel Pierce, Ursuline

TAPPS DIV 2

DFW only

Simonne Sanders All Saints

Samantha Selman, All Saints

Liv Shahan, FW Christian

Missy Wise, FW Christian

Moriah Ortiz, FW Christian

Dara Brown, FW Christian

Bayleigh Hall, FW Christian

Annika Heredia, FW Christian

Addison Hooper, FW Christian

Sarah Howard, Grapevine Faith

Katy Ivy, Grapevine Faith

Jordan Taylor, SW Christian

Megan Holley, SW Christian

TAPPS DIV 3-1

DFW only

Key Evans, Fellowship

Jaycee Lemons, Fellowship

Krysta White, Lake Country

Morgan Campbell, Lake Country

Maddie Cawley, Lake Country

Sage Taliaferro, Lake Country

Micah Lindstrom, Lake Country

Joy Young, Lake Country

Mari Pena-Sanchez, Temple Christian

Jenna Velasquez, Temple Christian

McKenzie Aldridge, Temple Christian

Megan Ravelo, Temple Christian

Abi Alonzo, Temple Christian

TAPPS DIV 3-2

DFW only

Kacey Heitschmidt, Coram Deo

Sierra Scruggs, Coram Deo

Jodee Newland, McKinney Christian

Allie Smith, McKinney Christian

Taylor Wirtzberger, Pantego

TAPPS DIV 4

DFW only

Hannah Wells, Bethesda

Miranda Rutledge, Bethesda

Haley Harnitchek, Bethesda

Kamryn Kincannon, FW Calvary

Myah Cortina, FW Calvary

Jemyah Edwards, FW Calvary

Macy Mercer, Willow Park

Maggie Nichols, Willow Park

Lilian Ruiz, Willow Park

Special thanks to our friends at the Dallas Morning News, Cleburne Times Review and to all the coaches