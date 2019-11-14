TCU women thump Nicholls State to win 20th straight home nonconference game

TCU guard Kianna Ray (25) during an NCAA women’s basketball game against Cornell at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. TCU won 59-49. AP

TCU struggled to score Thursday with the clock stopped. But that was pretty much the only problem the women’s basketball team had in remaining undefeated.

The Horned Frogs survived a woeful night at the free-throw line because the game was never close in a 72-47 victory over Nicholls State at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (3-0) led the whole way to win its 20th consecutive home nonconference game. Their last such loss came against Yale on Nov. 21, 2017.

This was TCU’s third consecutive win at home to start the season, and the Frogs will now play their first road game Wednesday at rival SMU.

“It’s great to be able to have Schollmaier Arena be that home advantage for us,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “It’s nice to be able to start at home and be able to create that momentum, and get a couple of wins against some good opponents. First road game, it’s [going to be] a great test for us early heading into Dallas.”

The Frogs finished 4 of 20 from the free-throw line, but were rescued by their superb ball movement.

TCU built a 63-37 lead going into the final quarter because of its unselfish play. The Frogs had 22 assists on 28 made field goals through three quarters.

“I thought we moved it really well and within game plan,” Pebley said. “We still had some turnovers, but a lot of those were good looks that we just didn’t complete.”

Eight different players took part in the Frogs’ struggles from the free-throw line.

“Oh my gosh. Not happy at all with our free throws,” Pebley said. “We just talked about it in the locker room. It’ll get fixed, definitely. So many different people were getting to the free-throw line, and sometimes you can see that percentage get lower when you have such a variety. We’ll get better.”

TCU started the second quarter making 7 of 11 shots, building its lead to double digits. The Frogs outscored Nicholls State 24-9, in the second quarter to take a 19-point lead into halftime.

TCU’s defense often led to easy baskets. The Frogs scored 15 points on 12 first-half turnovers by Nicholls State (0-3).

Three Frogs scored in double figures, led by senior guard Kianna Ray’s 14 points. Sophomore guard Ryann Payne provided a spark off the bench in the first half, scoring seven of her 11 points early, and finished with five steals.

“I just look to be really aggressive, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball,” Payne said. “Five steals, that’s good. When I come off the bench, I know I have to stay strong and build momentum.”