North Texas stuns Purdue for program’s first NCAA Tournament victory

North Texas’s Javion Hamlet reacts to fans during the first half of a first-round game against Purdue in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

The Mean Green have done it.

In North Texas’ fourth-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, the No. 13 seed Mean Green men’s basketball team outlasted No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers, 78-69, in Friday’s first-round game in Indianapolis. North Texas will face the winner of the Villanova-Winthrop contest on Sunday.

The Mean Green (18-9) had the advantage over the Boilermakers (18-10) most of the way, but needed overtime to advance. North Texas scored the first 11 points in the extra session.

North Texas finished its regular season in third place in Conference USA, but it advanced to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the league’s tournament title.

The Mean Green’s previous three trips to the NCAA Tournament in 1988, 2007, 2010 all ended in first-round defeats.