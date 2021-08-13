The Maggie Dixon Classic returns as TCU women announce nonconference slate

TCU coach Raegan Pebley File photo

The TCU women’s basketball team released its nonconference schedule on Friday and the season (and home) opener is set for Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist.

More notably is the return of the Maggie Dixon Classic to Fort Worth later that month. TCU will host North Carolina as part of a double-header event on Nov. 21 at Schollmaier Arena. Alabama and Duke will play in the other game that day.

The Maggie Dixon Classic is named after TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon’s late sister Maggie, who passed away in 2006. The event has been held annually since 2006 but took a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It’s been played in Fort Worth since 2018.

Other notable games on TCU’s 11-game nonconference schedule include a road trip to New Orleans to face Tulane on Nov. 17; an appearance in the St. Mary’s Classic in California with games against St. Mary’s (Nov. 26) and Cal Baptist (Nov. 27); and back-to-back home games against SEC teams Florida (Dec. 5) and Texas A&M (Dec. 11). The Florida game is part of the Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

In all, the nonconference schedule features games against five teams that advanced to postseason play last year: North Carolina (NCAA), Texas A&M (NCAA), Cal Baptist (WNIT), Florida (WNIT) and Tulane (WNIT).

“This is a very competitive nonconference schedule that will challenge our team,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “The tough road games, the incredible lineup for the Maggie Dixon Classic and Big 12/SEC Challenge, combined with the rest of our contests have the potential to really grow our team in so many ways. We are up for the challenge and excited for the opportunity to prepare.”

Pebley is entering her eighth season with the Frogs. The team went 10-15 last season.

Nonconference schedule

Nov. 9: Houston Baptist

Nov. 17: at Tulane (New Orleans)

Nov. 21: North Carolina

Nov. 26: at St. Mary’s (Moraga, Calif.)

Nov. 27: vs. Cal Baptist (Moraga, Calif.)

Dec. 1: Southeastern Louisiana

Dec. 5: Florida

Dec. 11: Texas A&M

Dec. 19: Incarnate Word

Dec. 21: UC-Riverside

Dec. 29: Davidson