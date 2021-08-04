AAC commissioner Mike Aresco denies colluding with ESPN to poach Big 12 schools

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says his league did not collude with ESPN to poach Big 12 schools. AP

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco denied suggestions that his league has colluded with TV partner ESPN to poach Big 12 schools.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby leveled those allegations against the AAC last week.

“Our conference has never strategically aligned or plotted with ESPN to influence conference structures,” Aresco said during the AAC’s virtual media day on Wednesday. “We wouldn’t do that, ESPN has never done that and would not do it. We do consult with our television and business partners on issues related to our conference; everyone does.

“But any suggestions or statements that we colluded with ESPN with regard to the structure of any other conference is a completely unfounded and grossly irresponsible accusation, and that’s all I really have to say about this at this point.”

The American and Big 12 headquarters are located less than a mile apart in Irving.

Last week, Bowlsby told CBS Sports: “I am absolutely certain ESPN employees have discussed and provided incentives for at least one conference to raid three to five members from the Big 12. In doing so, they are prepared to reward them with future television proceeds.”

ESPN said Bowlsby’s claims had no merit.

Bowlsby refused to talk about his allegations against ESPN during a Texas Senate hearing on Monday, saying: “We have agreed not to escalate this publicly. It’s in neither party’s interest to do so.”

For now, the Big 12 finds itself facing an uncertain future with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC in the next four years.

The remaining eight schools would like to stay together, if possible, but others could defect. If the Big 12 opted to expand, the American has several schools that could be attractive additions such as Houston, Cincinnati and UCF.

Or the American could try and land a couple Big 12 schools on its own.

Bowlsby said at the Texas Senate hearing that the Big 12 has not contacted any schools about membership. Aresco refused to say whether schools have reached out to the American regarding membership.

However, Aresco said, “If there are schools interested in us who would enhance our brand and be a good cultural and competitive fit, then why wouldn’t we consider them? Whatever happens down the road, we’re going to continue to focus on growth and excellence.”