The Big 12’s preseason football poll is out. TCU is picked to finish in the middle

TCU football has been picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 this season. Bob Booth

TCU football is a middle-of-the-road team, at least that’s what the media believes heading into the 2021 season.

The Horned Frogs were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 as the league released its preseason poll on Thursday.

The good news? TCU was also picked to finish fifth in 2017 when it went on to reach the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma is the overwhelming favorite to win the league, receiving 35 of 39 first-place votes. OU has won a Big 12-record 14 league titles in football, including the last six.

The remaining four first-place votes went to Iowa State, which is picked to finish second.

Texas checks in at No. 3 under new coach Steve Sarkisian with Oklahoma State at No. 4. Behind TCU is West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas.

The Frogs open the season against Duquesne on Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The unofficial start of the season is next week with “media days” taking place Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium.