Goalkeeper saves the day as TCU soccer’s history-making season continues to Elite 8

TCU senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado made two clutch saves during penalty kicks as the Frogs advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU women’s soccer team is headed to the Elite Eight.

The 4-seeded Frogs rallied from an early deficit and knocked off the 13-seeded Georgetown Hoyas in penalty kicks on Wednesday night in Cary, North Carolina.

TCU advances to face Virginia at 4 p.m. Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line. This is the deepest run in program history.

“I’m really proud of the group,” TCU coach Eric Bell said. “We’re making history and we continue to make history being in the Elite Eight.”

The star on Wednesday was senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado. She made two saves during the penalty kick portion, helping TCU to a 3-1 advantage.

“Emily was phenomenal,” Bell said. “It was absolutely fantastic. You only ask the goalkeeper to come up with one and she made two.”

Georgetown took a 1-0 lead in the first half but TCU responded to tie it at 1 in the second half. Michelle Slater found the back of the net on a pass from Yazmeen Ryan.

The Frogs had a chance to win it in regulation when Ryan had a good look, but her shot hit off the right post. Neither team scored in the two overtime periods, sending the game to penalty kicks.

After Georgetown connected on its first penalty kick attempt, there was close to a one-hour weather delay with lightning in the area. Both teams retreated to their buses for shelter as there were no locker rooms at the facility.

That break didn’t seem to bother TCU.

“I’ve been in weather delays, but obviously not with the stakes like this,” Bell said. “Our team was loose on the bus and came out and had a good warmup and took care of business with the PKs.”

TCU has come from behind in both of its postseason victories. TCU scored six second-half goals to rally from a 1-0 halftime deficit against New Mexico in its first game, and did the same against Georgetown.

Sunday’s game vs. Virginia will be played again in Cary, North Carolina.