TCU basketball has at least one player headed to the transfer portal this offseason

TCU coach Jamie Dixon meets with his team during Saturday’s game at No. 13 Texas. The Frogs lost 70-55. Courtesy of Big 12

The TCU men’s basketball team is expecting redshirt freshman forward Mickey Pearson Jr. to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told the Star-Telegram.

Pearson had a limited role on the team last season, appearing in 19 games with one start. He averaged 1.2 points per game in 7.5 minutes.

Pearson could have as many as four seasons of eligibility left with the NCAA waving eligibility this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pearson was a three-star prospect coming out of Hargrave Military. He did not play as a true freshman in 2019-20.

With Pearson departing, TCU now has two scholarships available for the 2021-22 season. Forward Diante Smith entered the transfer portal during the season last year. Smith landed at South Alabama.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s coaching career.