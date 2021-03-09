TCU’s Lauren Heard averaged more than 31 points a game last week. The Big 12 noticed.

TCU guard Lauren Heard was named the Big 12’s player of the week on Tuesday. AP

Lauren Heard has been among the bright spots for TCU women’s basketball this season. The senior guard closed the regular season in impressive fashion, averaging 31.3 points over a three-game stretch.

Those performances were recognized Tuesday as the Big 12 named Heard the conference’s player of the week for the final week.

It’s the first award for Heard this season and the third in her career.

Heard scored 35 points at K-State; 31 points at Oklahoma; and 28 points against Texas on Sunday. Against OU, Heard also had 11 steals and was a rebound shy of a triple double. Against Texas, she had 10 rebounds to go along with her 28 points.

TCU (9-14, 4-14 Big 12) faces Kansas in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.

TCU and KU split the season series.