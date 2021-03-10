TCU basketball is a no-show in the Big 12 tournament as K-State pours it on

TCU forward Kevin Easley, left, loses his headband while he and Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) look for a rebound during the first half of Wednesday’s Big 12 tournament game in Kansas City, Mo. AP

A forgettable season ended in forgettable fashion for TCU on Wednesday night.

Kansas State, a team that lost to a Division II school earlier this season, outplayed TCU in every facet of a 71-50 victory in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

“To go out like this is very frustrating,” TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard said. “It’s very difficult.”

K-State won two of its three games against TCU with both wins coming in the last three-and-a-half weeks. The Wildcats (9-19) advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll face No. 1-seed Baylor on Thursday afternoon.

The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, head home with an embarrassing defeat and by losing seven of their final eight games. TCU dropped to 12-14 on the season and lost any hope of an NIT bid. The 2020-21 season will go down as the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.

“We looked tired,” Dixon said. “We had some banged up guys who didn’t have the legs that we needed. I’m disappointed in how we finished. We’ll keep battling and figure it out as we great ready for next year.”

The Horned Frogs only have themselves to blame for how this season ended. They turned it over 17 times. They made just 4 of 19 from 3-point range. They went just 6 of 12 from the free throw line. They lost the rebounding battle. The list goes on.

TCU struggled out of the gates, opening the game 1 of 8 from the field. The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-5 lead.

But the Frogs battled back and took the lead following a 14-2 run. TCU led 19-17 after a layup by center Kevin Samuel with just over five minutes left in the first half.

Just when it seemed like TCU might take control of the game, though, K-State answered. Wildcats freshman guard Nijel Pack knocked down two 3-pointers in the final minute of the half as they took a 29-23 lead into the locker room.

K-State was just 1 of 8 from deep before those 3s by Pack. Those proved to be the turning point in the game.

The Wildcats carried that momentum into the second half, scoring the first six points and extending their lead to 35-23.

TCU pulled to within 36-30 with less than 16 minutes left, but then K-State went on an 8-2 run to take a 44-32 lead. Dixon called a timeout after that, but it didn’t help. RJ Nembhard had an errant pass on the possession coming out of the break, and then fouled Pack on a 3-point attempt.

That was just one of the stretches that defined the night for TCU. Another was a 10-minute stretch in which it made just one basket from the field in the second half.

TCU finished the game shooting 37% compared to K-State’s 48%. Nembhard was the only TCU player in double figures, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

This performance against a K-State team that endured a 13-game losing streak and also lost to Division II Fort Hays State.

Pack had a game-high 23 points, while fellow guard Mike McGuirl finished with 17 points.

“It just wasn’t our night,” Dixon said. “We didn’t defend well enough. They seemed to wear us down. I’m disappointed.”