Big 12 reschedules three of five postponed games for TCU men’s basketball

TCU basketball will play three games in the final week leading into the Big 12 tournament. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU men’s basketball is expected to have just two games canceled from its original regular season schedule.

The Big 12 released an updated schedule on Tuesday afternoon with the Horned Frogs making up three of their five postponed games next week.

The Horned Frogs are scheduled to play at Texas Tech on Tuesday, March 2; at West Virginia on Thursday, March 4; and vs. Texas on Sunday, March 7. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the conference’s streaming service with ESPN. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City.

The Frogs are not expected to make up canceled games against Texas Tech in Fort Worth, and at Baylor. In all, TCU will play 16 of 18 Big 12 regular-season games.

TCU hosts No. 10 West Virginia tonight. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.